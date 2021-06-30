Aaron Finch says Australia's ODI team has what it takes to succeed against Virat Kohli's India

Captain Aaron Finch insisted Australia have the right set of players to challenge Virat Kohli's team during the upcoming three-match ODI series.
The two teams face each other in Mumbai on January 14 before heading to Rajkot and then Bengaluru in what will be Australia's first limited-overs assignment since the World Cup last year.
Both teams made it to the semi-finals in England and Finch believes Australia are well-equipped to deal with an India team on home soil after defeating them 3-2 there last year.
"It just gives us confidence that our game plan in those conditions is good enough," Finch told cricket.com.au.
"What can happen when you play in the sub-continent is you start to doubt your game plan because they're so dominant when they get on top. India or Pakistan ... or Sri Lanka. They can make you start doubting yourself.
"Knowing that our game plan is good enough and knowing that our skills are good enough to beat India in India. That gives us a lot of confidence going there."
Regular coach Justin Langer is giving the tour a miss after a full summer of Test cricket. Assistant Andrew McDonald will take over. McDonald has risen quickly. He was playing in the Big Bash T20 league four years ago before turning to coaching and being appointed Langer's assistant in October.
"He's got great credentials and he'll keep growing. He's got a really good opportunity," Langer said.
"I said to him: 'we're not reinventing the wheel'. I won't ring him, I'll let him go. He said 'I might ring you'. He'll do a really good job."
Australia have overhauled their squad for the series with in-form batsman Marnus Labuschagne set to make his one-day international debut.
"We know that he's not going to be overawed by the occasion," Finch said of their new star.
Spinner Ashton Agar gets another chance 18 months after his last one-dayer and pacer Josh Hazlewood has been recalled after recovering from injury to once again partner Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.
There was no room for players like Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon.
