Aaron Finch says Australia's ODI team has what it takes to succeed against Virat Kohli's India

Aaron Finch will lead Australia in the three-match ODI series in India. Reuters

Captain Aaron Finch insisted Australia have the right set of players to challenge Virat Kohli's team during the upcoming three-match ODI series.

The two teams face each other in Mumbai on January 14 before heading to Rajkot and then Bengaluru in what will be Australia's first limited-overs assignment since the World Cup last year.

Both teams made it to the semi-finals in England and Finch believes Australia are well-equipped to deal with an India team on home soil after defeating them 3-2 there last year.

"It just gives us confidence that our game plan in those conditions is good enough," Finch told cricket.com.au.

"What can happen when you play in the sub-continent is you start to doubt your game plan because they're so dominant when they get on top. India or Pakistan ... or Sri Lanka. They can make you start doubting yourself.

"Knowing that our game plan is good enough and knowing that our skills are good enough to beat India in India. That gives us a lot of confidence going there."

Regular coach Justin Langer is giving the tour a miss after a full summer of Test cricket. Assistant Andrew McDonald will take over. McDonald has risen quickly. He was playing in the Big Bash T20 league four years ago before turning to coaching and being appointed Langer's assistant in October.

"He's got great credentials and he'll keep growing. He's got a really good opportunity," Langer said.

"I said to him: 'we're not reinventing the wheel'. I won't ring him, I'll let him go. He said 'I might ring you'. He'll do a really good job."

Australia have overhauled their squad for the series with in-form batsman Marnus Labuschagne set to make his one-day international debut.

"We know that he's not going to be overawed by the occasion," Finch said of their new star.

Spinner Ashton Agar gets another chance 18 months after his last one-dayer and pacer Josh Hazlewood has been recalled after recovering from injury to once again partner Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

There was no room for players like Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

Abaya trends The utilitarian robe held dear by Arab women is undergoing a change that reveals it as an elegant and graceful garment available in a range of colours and fabrics, while retaining its traditional appeal.

Hydrogen: Market potential Hydrogen has an estimated $11 trillion market potential, according to Bank of America Securities and is expected to generate $2.5tn in direct revenues and $11tn of indirect infrastructure by 2050 as its production increases six-fold. "We believe we are reaching the point of harnessing the element that comprises 90 per cent of the universe, effectively and economically,” the bank said in a recent report. Falling costs of renewable energy and electrolysers used in green hydrogen production is one of the main catalysts for the increasingly bullish sentiment over the element. The cost of electrolysers used in green hydrogen production has halved over the last five years and will fall to 60 to 90 per cent by the end of the decade, acceding to Haim Israel, equity strategist at Merrill Lynch. A global focus on decarbonisation and sustainability is also a big driver in its development.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

