James Anderson has 'made peace' with retirement ahead of final Test for England

England's record wicket-taker James Anderson insists he has “made peace” with his impending retirement after a record-breaking Test career that has spanned more than two decades.

Anderson, who turns 42 at the end of this month, is set to start his final match for England they take the field against the West Indies at Lord's in Wednesday's first Test.

No fast bowler has taken more wickets – 700 – and only India batting hero Sachin Tendulkar – 200 – has played more matches than his 187 in the five-day game.

“Playing my 188th Test at just short of 42 years old, makes me the most proud and I'm still pushing myself to be the best I possibly can,” Anderson told a news conference at Lord's. “Even though I've got one game left, I've still tried to train as hard as I can.

“I feel like I’m still bowling as well as I ever have. But I knew it had to end at some point. Whether it’s now or in a year or two.

“The fact it’s now is something I’ve got to deal with and accept. The last couple of months I’ve made peace with that.

“I can't complain. I don't have any regrets, I've played hundreds of games for England, played with people who are much more talented than me but didn't get the opportunity because of injury.

“I can completely understand the decision and the way the team and management want to go. I’d love just to be able to contribute somehow this week. Whether it’s one wicket or whatever it is, I’d love just to make a small contribution and win the game.”

Asked about his emotions this week, he added: “I feel pretty normal these last couple of days, trying not to think too much about it. It's been a strange couple of months. I feel pretty happy with where things are now and excited for the week.”

Anderson was told by England's management team in April that they were putting focus on the 2025/26 Ashes trip to Australia and were looking to build a bowling attack for the future.

“It was sort of just looking ahead and could a 43-year-old me make the Ashes in 18 months’ time and we sort of came to the decision that probably not,” Anderson said on the BBC's Talienders podcast in May.

“From my point of view, it feels like a stretch at this stage of my career and from their [England's] point of view there are 15 or so Tests before the Ashes.

“It gives them time to give other guys Test matches and experiences before that … It feels like the right thing for me and the team going forward. It feels like a good time.”

While Anderson’s international career is drawing to a close, he is yet to make a decision about whether he will carry on playing for county side Lancashire, where he has an end named after him at Emirates Old Trafford.

“The likelihood is this week is my last game of first-class cricket this season, but we’ll have to see what happens.,” he said. “I’ll chat to the people at Lancs and see what we do going forward. It’s a difficult one to weigh up because my emotions are all over the place.”

In what was his first match since England's innings defeat by India in Dharamsala in March that brought his 700th Test wicket, Anderson took 7-35 for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire – the best bowling figures in the County Championship this year.

The performance promoted old Australia adversary turned Lancashire teammate Nathan Lyon to question the call to bring an end to Anderson's Test career.

“I am very surprised that England have tapped him on the shoulder and said one more Test and that’s it,” said spinner Lyon, who is seventh on the all-time list having taken 530 Test wickets. “He’s world class, probably the best to ever play the game as a fast bowler and his skill set, especially in England, is remarkable.

“There’s no disrespect to the other bowlers in this game, but you can see the class which he brings to the table. The extra zip off the wicket, the extra bounce, his skill set, his ability to go both ways, the wobble seam, so it was pretty cool to be at mid-off and have him tell me what he was doing.”