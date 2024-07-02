India's T20 world champions still stuck in Barbados after hurricane hits Caribbean

India's T20 World Cup winners' victory celebrations back home have been put on hold as the national team remains stuck in Barbados following a category 4 hurricane which struck Caribbean islands.

The Indian team, their family members, support staff, board officials and members of the media are still in Barbados three days after Rohit Sharma's team lifted the T20 crown following a sensational final against South Africa.

While the Proteas exited the island early, India's travel plans coincided with the onset of Hurricane Beryl, which strengthened into a top-level category 5 storm after sweeping across several islands in the southeastern Caribbean.

READ MORE Indian cricket set for transition after T20 World Cup glory

Barbados survived the worst of the weather as the hurricane hit 80 miles south of the island, but still caused considerable damage.

The weather has cleared up enough temporarily for the Indian team to travel back home late on Tuesday. According to reports, the Indian team is expected to land in New Delhi Wednesday evening by chartered flight.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said she expects operations to return to normal soon.

"We were very blessed that the storm did not come on land. The hurricane was 80 miles south of us, which limited the level of damage on shore. But infrastructure and coastal assets have been badly damaged," Mottley was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

"It could have been a lot worse, but now is the time to do the recovery and the clean-up."

However, Barbadians and visitors to the island are not in the clear yet as another hurricane is expected to hit the island later on Wednesday.

The US National Hurricane Centre stated that Beryl has developed into a "potentially catastrophic" hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 260 kmph.

Earlier, Grenada's Carriacou Island took a direct hit from the storm.

Nearby islands, including St Vincent and the Grenadines, also experienced "catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge," according to the NHC.

India captain Rohit Sharma lifts the T20 World Cup trophy after a seven-run win over South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Getty Images

Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah is among those still in Barbados. On Sunday, the BCCI announced a winning bonus of $15 million for the victorious India team after they ended a decade-long wait for a major trophy.

Captain Rohit Sharma, player of the final Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirements from T20 Internationals soon after the final.

The team's arrival back home is expected to be felicitated by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Plans for a victory parade have not yet been announced.

"First we need to see how to get the players and everyone out of here safely, and then we will think about the felicitation upon arrival in India," Shah said.

The board is also expected to announce the appointment of the next India coach after landing in the country. Rahul Dravid ended his tenure as India coach with a World Cup trophy, having extended his stay after the ODI World Cup late last year.

Former opener Gautam Gambhir is expected to be named the next coach.

Another India squad made up of younger players on the fringes have already left for Zimbabwe where they will take part in a T20 series that begins this week. VVS Laxman will coach the side in the interim.

Five members of India's travelling World Cup squad – Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed and Sanju Samson – have also been selected for the five-match series.