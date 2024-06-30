T20 World Cup team of the tournament: Rahmanullah, Bumrah and Rashid Khan shine

Virat Kohli called time on his stellar T20 international career in the finest fashion possible on Saturday, taking the player-of-the-match award as India won a thrilling World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados.

It was a last hurrah following what had in fact been a tough campaign for the India great. So much so that, for once, he failed to make our team of the tournament.

There are three other Indians who have made the cut, though, with the same amount coming from Afghanistan, who were one of the stories of the tournament.

The USA, who coloured the start of the event so vividly, are also represented, with defeated finalists South Africa and Australia contributing the rest.

T20 World Cup best XI

1. Rohit Sharma (India, 257 runs, strike rate 156.70)

Led the best side in the world from the front all the way to the title – even if it was a little twitchy at the end.

2. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan, 281 runs, strike rate 124.33)

His run spree was a key factor in the Afghans making it to the last four.

3. Nicholas Pooran (West Indies, 228 runs, 146.15 strike rate)

In a tournament characterised by tricky batting conditions, no one came closer to a ton than Pooran’s 98 against Afghanistan.

4. Aaron Jones (USA, 162 runs, 35.00 strike rate)

Gave the event the perfect start with his blitz against Canada then helped set up the shock against Pakistan.

5. Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa 190 runs, 126.66 strike rate)

Only really showed his best in the final with an extraordinary blitz against Axar Patel. But what an innings it was.

6. Marcus Stoinis (Australia, 169 runs, 164.07 strike rate; 10 wickets, 8.88 economy rate)

Made vital contributions with both bat and ball for Australia.

7. Axar Patel (India, 92 runs, 139.39 strike rate; 9 wickets, 7.86 economy rate)

Likened to a Swiss Army knife by Dinesh Karthik on commentary in the final because of his versatility.

8. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, 14 wickets, 6.17 economy rate)

Excellence as standard with the ball, and statesmanlike captaincy during the Afghan fairy tale.

9. Anrich Nortje (South Africa, 15 wickets, 5.74 economy rate)

If this is him recovering from injury, then a fully fit Nortje must be a fearsome sight.

10. Jasprit Bumrah (India 15 wickets, 4.17 economy rate)

Peerless. It is like the opposition only gets 16 overs rather than 20 as he is so good.

11. Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan, 17 wickets, 6.31 economy rate)

Irresistible, as shown by the fact his strike rate was a wicket every nine deliveries.