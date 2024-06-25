World Cup weather: What happens if T20 semi-final is washed out and who will be in final?

The T20 World Cup is turning out to be an absolute thriller, mainly due to unpredictable conditions and playing surfaces.

Not many expected this World Cup to be so competitive, but 'non-traditional' T20 pitches and spirited fight from less established sides have made the tournament and its format memorable, while also providing a template for healthy competition in future events.

USA and Scotland gave an excellent account of themselves, with the co-hosts storming into the Super Eight stage.

Afghanistan, too, showed they must be taken seriously as they thrashed two-format world champions Australia to throw Group 1 of the Super Eight wide open. They then held their nerve against Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals against all odds. They join India in the last four after Rohit Sharma's team continued their unbeaten run in the tournament, capping the Super Eight stage with a thumping win over the Aussies.

In the other group, South Africa and England qualified for the semi-finals, with the Proteas continuing an unprecedented unbeaten run in the tournament to grab the top spot.

Jos Buttler's defending champions had an indifferent start to the tournament but have raised their game at important junctures to reach the business end.

Afghanistan players celebrate beating Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Stadium in Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals. AFP

But as the tournament gears up for a final flourish, one factor continues to cast a shadow over the remaining teams and the tournament: the weather.

It is rainy season across the Caribbean and hosting matches during this time of the year was always fraught with danger. So what happens if weather plays spoilsport this week?

Weather for T20 World Cup semi-finals

The last-four clashes will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, and Providence Stadium, Guyana, Wednesday overnight and Thursday.

The weather forecast at both venues is not encouraging, with rain projected throughout the week. There is a very high possibility of thundershowers during the India v England semi-final in Guyana, which makes the possibility of full, uninterrupted knockout matches fairly low.

What happens if it rains during the semi-finals?

This is where things get tricky. The first semi-final between South Africa and Afghanistan takes place in Trinidad on Wednesday (4.30am Thursday UAE time). The second semi-final between India and England will begin in Guyana from 6.30pm on Thursday.

The tournament schedule had India penciled in for the second semi-final in Guyana in case they qualified so that it can cater to the prime time TV audience in India.

That has meant that while the first semi-final has a reserve day, the second semi-final - India v England - does not and the match will have to be completed that day, since the final in Barbados takes place on Saturday and there has to be a 24-hour gap between the matches to accommodate travel plans between Caribbean islands.

In case the semi-final is washed out or there is a no result with the weather not allowing 10-over contests between the sides, the ICC playing conditions state that the team that finished top of its group in Super Eight will make it to the final.

That means India and South Africa will qualify for the title match in case of a washout or no result in the semi-finals. The final, thankfully, has a reserve day. However, if that match is also not completed, both teams will be declared joint winners.

Have there been joint winners in ICC events?

Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka and Sourav Ganguly of India with the ICC Champions Trophy after the final between the teams was washed out at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 30, 2002. India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners. Getty Images

The 2002 Champions Trophy final in Sri Lanka was similarly affected by rain. There, India and hosts Sri Lanka contested the 50-over final across two days. Rain was forecast in the evening on both days but the playing conditions at the time stated that the match had to be restarted instead of being continued the following day.

On the first day of the final in Colombo, the Sri Lankans batted first and made 244-5. India reached 14 for no loss before rain intervened. The next day, a new match was held and the hosts batted first again, scoring 222-7. India were well placed at 38-1 before rain stopped play for good. Both teams were declared joint winners.