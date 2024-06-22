T20 World Cup: England have no room for error against USA amid threat of rain

England will need to get their act together when they face co-hosts USA in a crunch T20 World Cup Super Eight match in Barbados on Sunday.

The defending champions came agonisingly close to victory over South Africa on Friday but diffident batting and smart death bowling from the Proteas saw them slump to a seven-run defeat.

Captain Jos Buttler admitted England fell short with the bat as a narrow defeat in St Lucia halted their growing momentum at the T20 World Cup.

The title holders started the Super Eight stage on the right note, easing to a target of 181 against the West Indies with eight wickets and 15 deliveries in hand. However, their attacking instincts deserted them against South Africa who remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Asked to chase 164 at the same venue by the Proteas less than 48 hours later, they would have fancied their chances of landing a victory that would have taken them to the brink of a semi-final place.

But England struggled to get on top of a difficult surface, falling well behind the required rate before a late rally from Harry Brook (53) and Liam Livingstone (33) took them close.

England's top order made heavy weather of their work, scoring just three fours and one six in the first 11 overs of their chase. Earlier, player-of-the-match Quinton de Kock showed his dominant side with four sixes and three fours on his own in the first six overs.

"I'd say it was lost in the powerplay. Quinton came out and played with really good intent and we couldn't really match that," Buttler said after the defeat.

"(Early boundaries) that's the difference in the game. The way Quinny played at the top really put us under a lot of pressure, he played some great shots and we were unable to do that.

"It's the best time to score but we couldn't quite maximise that when it was our turn and he certainly did."

England now end a run of three Super Eight games in five days against USA in Barbados on Sunday.

Victory should be enough to carry them through if South Africa maintain their unbeaten streak and defeat the West Indies later in the day.

"We've just got to win our next game," said Buttler.

"We're still in it and we're looking ahead to the next one. We haven't played them before so it'll be a good challenge and we're looking forward to it. The games come thick and fast now so we've got to dust ourselves down and go again."

However, things could get tricky on Sunday. The forecast for Barbados is not very encouraging with 60 per cent chance of rain and even thunderstorms.

A shortened game could bring the two teams closer and even out the contest. In case the match is washed out, both sides will share a point each. In that case, England will be through to the next stage provided the Windies lose to South Africa.

England will have to be careful against the Americans as they fought all the way until the penultimate over against South Africa in their Super Eight match, eventually losing by 18 runs. In their next game on Friday, however, USA were defeated comprehensively by West Indies to all but end their hopes of making it to the semi-finals.

Also, the co-hosts will most likely have to manage with captain and main batsman Monank Patel who has injured his shoulder .