India closing in on T20 World Cup semi-final spot after thrashing Bangladesh

India moved to the brink of the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after cruising past Bangladesh by 50 runs in Antigua.

After putting on an imposing 196 for five, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya top-scoring with an unbeaten half-century off 27 balls, India kept the pressure on Bangladesh, who were restricted to 146 for eight as spinner Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

"Our top score was 50, and we still got 196," said India captain Rohit Sharma. "In T20 you don't need fifties and hundreds, what matters is the pressure you put on the bowlers. That's how we want to play."

He added: "Hardik batting well, the way he did today, puts us in a very good place. We all know what he can do, and today was the perfect example of that. He's a very important player for us, with bat and ball."

Bangladesh had earlier won the toss and opted to field, but India – who hammered Afghanistan by 47 runs in their opening Super Eight fixture in Bridgetown – were soon on the front foot.

Captain Sharma made a rapid 23 and Virat Kohli hit a tournament-best 37 from 28 deliveries, including three sixes, as India reached 71 for two in the ninth over.

Suryakumar Yadav, though, then faced just two balls – smashing the first for six before being caught behind off Tanzim Hasan Shakib, who took two wickets in the space of three deliveries.

Rishabh Pant struck a swift 36 while Shivam Dube added 24, which saw him hit three sixes, and Pandya finished off by completing a fine half-century.

Contributing in all facets of the game 🏏



Hardik Pandya takes home the @Aramco POTM after his quickfire half-century and crucial wicket to break the opening stand 🏅#T20WorldCup #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/fn6zHlpGpU — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 22, 2024

Bangladesh, who had lost to Australia by 28 runs in their opening rain-affected Super Eight match, never looked like chasing down such a commanding score.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim (29) and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (40) did their best to push the Tigers on to 109 for five in the 16th over.

Although leg spinner Rishad Hossain weighed in with a rapid 24 off 10 balls, hitting three sixes, there was never any danger of a plot twist as India closed out a comfortable victory.

Yadav finished with three for 19 from his four overs, while Jasprit Bumrah picked up two for 13.

"I think we had a lot of batting options today, but we didn't show the intent we needed," admitted Shanto.

India next face Australia in Saint Lucia on Monday, while Bangladesh finish off against Afghanistan in Kingstown on Tuesday.