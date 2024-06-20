Phil Salt and England fire warning shot to T20 World Cup challengers

England put the uncertainty of the group stage of the T20 World Cup firmly behind them as they crushed co-hosts West Indies in their Super Eight match in St Lucia to re-energise their title defence.

England's bowlers showed remarkable skills to restrict West Indies to 180-4 on a belter of a pitch where the Windies had earlier scored 218 against Afghanistan on Monday. The target was many levels below par, which became evident as opener Phil Salt smashed 87 from 47 balls to help chase down the target inside 18 overs and with eight wickets in hand.

England had dragged the game in their favour with some excellent death bowling from Jofra Archer (1-34) and Adil Rashid (1-21), who took a combined 2-6 from the 16th and 17th overs.

Nicholas Pooran (36 off 32) and Johnson Charles (38 off 34) were uncharacteristically slow for large part of the innings. The co-hosts were then undone by a mixture of Archer's precise yorkers and Rashid's nagging leg-spin at the Daren Sammy Stadium.

Salt then led a fearless pursuit in front of a packed house with Bairstow's unbeaten 48 from 26 balls making things safe.

A game that had seemed to hang in the balance for long stages was effectively put to bed in a furious 16th over assault by Salt, who hit Romario Shepherd for three sixes and three fours as he helped himself to 30 runs in a few dazzling moments.

England eased to a target of 181 with 15 balls remaining, Salt finishing 87 not out as he smashed five sixes and seven fours.

Having squeaked into the second stage on net run rate, England will take a huge boost of confidence from beating one of the in-form teams at the tournament to top Group 2 with South Africa, who they meet at the same ground on Friday.

"I thought we did really well to restrict such a powerful batting lineup," said England captain Jos Buttler.

"It's still a decent score and you have to play well to chase them down. But I thought we were very smart with the bat."

"We're not looking too far ahead, just glad to contribute to the win," Salt said after his match-winning knock.

The England opener praised the contribution of Bairstow, who kept the runs flowing and took the pressure off him at the other end.

"There are a lot of different factors that can affect an innings," Salt added. "There was a period where I did not face a lot of balls, but important to stick around and carry on.

"Jonny was fantastic, and took pressure off me by taking calculated risks. I couldn't be happier as a teammate."

England's emphatic victory has put them in pole position to secure the semi-final spot from Group 2, and has made them clear favourites when they face the Proteas on Friday.

South Africa are unbeaten so far in the T20 World Cup, but most of their wins were by very narrow margins. They defeated Bangladesh by four runs, Nepal by just one run and were challenged all the way until the penultimate over in their Super Eight clash against USA.

South African bowlers were put under immense pressure by American batsmen in Antigua. Chasing 195, the co-hosts paced the innings well, bringing the equation down to 28 needed from 12 balls. South Africa needed a superb 19th over from Kagiso Rabada to deny USA.

England will recognise the holes in South Africa's armour, which came close to getting exposed a number of times in the tournament. Their middle order has yet to fire and their spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have shown a lack of composure under pressure.

England, on the other hand, seem to be clicking at just the right time; Australia quick Josh Hazlewood's poorly thought comments about orchestrating England's early exit from the group stage now looking more ominous and significant for the rest of the teams.