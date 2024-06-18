Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf explains reason for confrontation with fan at T20 World Cup

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has responded to a video circulating on social media that shows him involved in an angry exchange with some unidentified men at the T20 World Cup.

The incident is thought to have occurred in the US following Pakistan's exit from the tournament. In their last group-stage match in Lauderhill, Florida, they beat Ireland by three wickets but it was not enough to earn them qualification for the Super Eight stage.

In the video, Rauf is with his wife talking to a few people before suddenly becoming visibly furious as he charges towards one of the men, despite attempts from those around him to intervene.

The confrontation escalated as Rauf, undeterred by his wife and friends' efforts to hold him back, jumped over bushes to confront the person face-to-face.

There is some pushing and shoving, and some raised voices, before Rauf is taken back across the hedge to where his wife is and the video ends with voices still being raised.

“As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticise us,” he said in a post on social media.

“Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions.”

Pakistan endured a miserable tournament from the start after falling to a shock loss against hosts the US in their opening group-stage game and then capitulating to a six-run defeat against fierce rivals India.

Victories in their next two matches against Canada and Ireland was not enough to keep Babar Azam's side in the tournament as they finished third in Group A behind the US and India, with only the top two qualifying for the Super Eights.

Rauf was among Pakistan's better performers with the ball, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.73.

In the wake of their early exit, Babar has come under pressure despite having only just having just reassumed captaincy of the white-ball teams four and half months after the batter had stepped down as their all-format skipper following their one-day World Cup flop in India.

Babar insisted it will be down to the Pakistan Cricket Board as to whether he leaves the role again. “When I gave up the captaincy [in 2023], I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself,” Babar said. “Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB.

“When I go back, we will discuss all that has happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, I will announce it openly. I will not hide behind anything. Whatever happens will happen in the open. But for now, I have not thought about it. It is eventually PCB's decision.”

When asked if he took the responsibility for their latest early exit from a major tournament, he added: “I told you that we did not lose this because of one particular person.

India's players celebrate victory over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP

“We win and lose as a team. You are pointing out that [I am] the captain, but I cannot play in every player's place. There are 11 players, and each of them has a role.

“We accept that we didn't play according to the expectations. The kind of team we had, the experience we had, we haven't been able to deliver at different times.

“As a player and as a captain, I am not going to single [anyone] out. The fault lies with all 15. We will sit and review. As a captain, my responsibility is to give my feedback to the decision-makers.”