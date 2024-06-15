T20 World Cup: England beat Namibia in crucial rain-affected clash in Antigua

Harry Brook made a rapid unbeaten 47 as England beat Namibia by 41 runs in a rain-hit reduced overs match in Antigua on Saturday that left the holders still in with a chance of reaching the T20 World Cup knockout phase after being in danger of crashing out.

Following a three-hour delay, the weather lifted and a target of 11 overs each was set – reduced to 10 after another rain interruption – with Namibia winning the toss and opting to bowl.

England, needing to win to have a chance of reaching the Super 8s, posted a total of 122 for five with Namibia's target adjusted by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method to 126 to win.

The game was on when Namibia reached 34-0 off five overs, the minimum number required, but the run rate required was too much even after Nikolaas Davin (18 off 16 balls) was retired out to let in David Wiese (27 off 12).

Namibia ended their innings on 84-3.

Player of the match Brook said afterwards: "There was a lot of anxiety, we didn't think we'd get out there. Thankfully the rain stopped.

"We took quite a bit of information from our batting out on to the pitch when fielding. Toppers [Reece Topley] started beautifully, taking chunks out of the pitch, it was tough for them boys.

"Facing the spin in the middle was quite tough, you didn't quite know how it was coming out of the pitch. I was plinking twos and getting knackered in the end.

"I've been asleep before the night games have finished, hopefully I can stay up for it."

The victory moved England ahead of Scotland on net run-rate but level on five points, with their rivals set to play Group B leaders Australia later on Saturday.

A draw or win for the Scots in St Lucia would see them through at England's expense.

England captain Buttler said: "It's a big relief. It's been a stressful day with the rain coming down, but I think we put in a really good performance. We were well prepared.

"I thought that was a really good score on that wicket. When I go out I thought 85/90 might be a good score.

"We had the two games rained out against Pakistan in England, the Scotland game, everyone's dealt with everything that's been thrown at us really well."