New Zealand ease to nine-wicket win over Uganda in T20 World Cup

New Zealand took just five overs to eclipse Uganda, with the Black Caps cruising to a nine-wicket victory at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

After sending Uganda into bat first, New Zealand’s formidable bowling attack took little time, making their presence known against the minnow cricketing nation at the T20 World Cup.

Simon Ssesazi was the day’s first victim, bowled by Trent Boult for a duck.

His exit was immediately followed by Robinson Obuya, leaving Boult with an early hat-trick opportunity.

Boult was denied, but Tim Southee was able to keep the wickets falling when he claimed Alpesh Ramjani for a duck in the third over.

Wickets continued to tumble throughout the innings, with Kenneth Waiswa top-scoring with 11, as Uganda were bowled out in the 19th over for 40.

New Zealand claimed victory in the sixth over, wicketkeeper Devon Conway paving the way for the win with 22 runs from 15 balls.

Opener Finn Allen was Uganda’s sole wicket after he was caught behind for nine runs off the bowling of Riazat Ali Shah.

The emphatic result was too little, too late for New Zealand after losing their opening two World Cup fixtures against Afghanistan and the West Indies.

The Black Caps’ exit from the tournament was ultimately sealed with Afghanistan’s seven-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea on Friday.

New Zealand play Papua New Guinea in a dead rubber fixture on Tuesday.