Which teams have qualified for T20 World Cup Super Eight and which sides are out?

The T20 World Cup has not been short of drama, and that is reflected in the points table as the battle heats up for Super Eight qualification spots.

The 20 teams participating in the tournament were divided into four groups of five sides each. The way it was set up, the more established sides only had to avoid upsets and they would be through to the next stage - the top two sides from each group qualify for the Super Eight.

However, a few stunning results and rained out matches have turned the group stage upside down. Here we take a look at which teams have qualified for the next stage, which sides are still in with a chance and which teams are out of the race.

Qualified for Super Eight stage

South Africa progressed to the next stage with three wins out of three in the dangerous Group D. South Africa came close to losing to Bangladesh in New York before holding on to a four-run win following a contentious leg bye boundary that was declared out, and a couple of high full tosses in the last over by Keshav Maharaj that were not hit for boundaries.

After Sri Lanka's match against Nepal was washed out, South Africa qualified as only one more team - Bangladesh or Netherlands - can now reach three wins in the group.

Also, Australia stormed into the Super Eight stage after pulverising Namibia on Wednesday to make it three wins from three games in Group B.

The Aussies chased down a target of 73 in just 5.4 overs to not only secure qualification but boost their net run rate substantially. Now only Scotland can reach three wins in the group, that too if they defeat Australia in their final group match.

"If we can get them out of the tournament, that's in our best interest" 👀



Australia bowler Josh Hazlewood says he'd be open to the possibility of easing up on Scotland in their last group game to help knock out England. pic.twitter.com/bfXEH9evjr — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 12, 2024

Well placed to go through

India, Scotland, Afghanistan and West Indies are well placed to punch their tickets for the next phase. India simply need to win one of their next two games - against USA and Canada - to qualify, while Scotland can qualify if they avoid a heavy defeat in their final game against the Aussies.

Afghanistan and co-hosts West Indies have two wins out of two and a fabulous net run rate in Group C. They just need one more win from their remaining two games and will qualify even if New Zealand win their remaining three games, simply because the Kiwis' net run rate is light years behind.

Precariously placed

Mohammad Rizwan finished unbeaten on 53 as Pakistan defeated Canada by seven wickets at the T20 World Cup at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 11, 2024. AP

It is not looking good for England, New Zealand, and Pakistan. Even if title holders England win their remaining matches against Oman and Namibia, their fate rests on Scotland losing badly to Australia so that net run rate comes into play.

Similarly, the Kiwis have a horror net run rate and even three wins out of three might not be enough, in case Afghanistan and the Windies win one more game. Pakistan don't have to worry about net run rate as much in Group A, but simply can't afford India and USA winning one more of their two remaining matches as that would put the team in green out of the race.

Out of contention

Namibia and Oman are definitely of the competition. Uganda and Sri Lanka are also effectively out of the race. Bangladesh, Netherlands and even Nepal, however, have an outside chance of squeezing through to the next stage from Group D.