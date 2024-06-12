Hazlewood says Australia could consider plan to orchestrate England T20 World Cup exit

Reigning champions England are facing uncertain times as their fate at the T20 World Cup appears to have slipped out of their control.

England have suffered one washout against Scotland and a defeat to Australia in the T20 showpiece event and are edging closer to an early exit ahead of their match against Oman in Antigua on Thursday.

Jos Buttler's team need a lot of things to go their way if they are to qualify for the Super Eight stage. Firstly, England need to defeat Oman and Namibia comfortably and also hope Scotland fall to a heavy defeat in their last group game against Australia. This would mean that they are tied on points with the Scots and net run rate comes into play.

READ MORE Which teams have qualified for T20 World Cup Super Eight and which sides are out?

Right now, Scotland have five points and a robust net run rate of 2.164 compared to England's one point and a net run rate of -1.8.

What has made the path ahead even more difficult for England would be if Australia, who are already through to the next stage, play their match against Scotland in a way that net run rate sends Scotland through and England out; effectively rigging the system.

After the match against Oman, England face Namibia on Saturday. Australia and Scotland, however, will meet on Sunday.

The St Lucia match will begin hours after England's clash with Namibia finishes, which could give Australia enough time to work out exactly what margin of victory for them would ensure they top the group but Scotland also progress as runners-up.

Australia fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood said “it's in our best interest” to see defending champions England suffer an early exit when the Aussies and Scots meet at St Lucia.

“In this tournament you potentially come up against England at some stage again and they're probably one of the top few teams on their day,” said Hazlewood after Australia cruised past Namibia by nine wickets on Tuesday, chasing down 73 in just 5.4 overs.

"If we can get them out of the tournament, that's in our best interest" 👀



Australia bowler Josh Hazlewood says he'd be open to the possibility of easing up on Scotland in their last group game to help knock out England. pic.twitter.com/bfXEH9evjr — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 12, 2024

“We've had some real struggles against them in T20 cricket so if we can get them out of the tournament that's in our best interest as well as probably everyone else.

“It'll be interesting to see. We've never really been in this position before as a team. Whether we have discussions or not, or we just try to play again the way we played [against Namibia], that’ll be up to people, not me.”

Hazlewood said Australia will aim for victory over Scotland but admitted there will be a temptation to help the Scots preserve their superior run rate over England.

“Whether you get close and you just knock it around and drag it out. There's a few options there,” he added.

“We take confidence from winning and winning well, I think that's almost more important than potentially trying to knock someone else out.

“They [England] have still got a lot to do on their behalf as well, so I think it'll become clearer the closer we get to that sort of stuff.”

Australia will have to be mindful of ICC code of conduct rules, however.

“Article 2.11 is intended to prevent the manipulation of international matches for inappropriate strategic or tactical reasons (such as when a team deliberately loses a pool match in an ICC event in order to affect the standings of other teams in that ICC event),” the ICC’s code of conduct reads.

“It might also apply to the inappropriate manipulation of a net run rate or accumulation of bonus points or otherwise.

“The team captain of any team guilty of such conduct shall be held responsible (and subject to sanction) for any offence found to have been committed under this Article.”

Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler warned his side not to become “consumed” by the idea of improving their net run rate against Oman.

“I think it's quite clear what we need to do and how we need to play,” he said. “First and foremost, we need to win the game against Oman to have any chance going forward into the next one.

“If we can get ourselves in a position to affect our net run-rate, obviously that's what we need to do. That's the situation we find ourselves in, so we have to be aware of that but not be consumed by it.”