Cricket fans clamour over India win against Pakistan

India fans celebrated their six-run win against Pakistan at a T20 World Cup nail-biter in New York at the weekend.

“Let's go India. We won it, we made it,” said one man carrying an Indian flag outside the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on a sunny afternoon.

“Both are good teams, but India is the best team.”

More than 34,000 people travelled to a newly built Long Island stadium to attend the tight match, where India defended a low total of 119 in a game that was briefly threatened by rain.

The overcast rainy clouds cleared temperatures warmed as the game turned into a thriller, with Pakistan getting to within six runs of beating their arch-rival.

Pakistan fans, still reeling from their team's shock defeat at the hands of the USA team last week, were disappointed with the latest loss, but hoped for better in the future.

“I think Pakistan needs to make some changes, in my personal perspective,” Usman Khan said to The National outside the stadium.

“You know, we need some spinners. You don't need four fast bowlers.”

Mr Khan also aired praise for the USA and Australia teams, as well as the Sunday winner: “I wish the best of luck to team India, because they're actually really good.”

Sunday's match increases India's hold on a 7-1 record against their rivals in the T20 World Cup tournament's history.

Other Pakistan supporters thought it was great that the match was so close.

“I like the game, it was a very good game … yeah, a very close game, the last over,” Ranah Hassan said among a small group of friends outside the stadium.

They all followed the match by live video or text updates on phones, letting strangers and newfound friends watch over their shoulders.

Fans catch the action on phone outside the Nassau County stadium in New York.

People travelled from as far as New Jersey and Canada to witness the fierce match that highlighted the lengthy rivalry.

There were a few dozen who could not get tickets because of the cost and competition to get a seat. Tickets for the sold-out match were going for more than $1,000 apiece in the run-up to the game.

Watch parties were held at Citi Field stadium in Queens, New York, and at an outside plaza at the World Trade Centre in Manhattan.

Mr Hassan said there was a lot of support for India at the arena on Long Island, and that Pakistan would have had a chance if there were more fans for the team.

“Our players are way better,” he added.