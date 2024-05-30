T20 World Cup 2024 jerseys ranked from best to worst

The T20 World Cup begins this weekend and excitement is building slowly for what will be an important juncture in cricket's journey.

The showpiece event will be staged in the Caribbean and the US – the first time a World Cup is taking place in North America. A total of 20 teams will be competing this time, making it a truly global event.

England are the defending champions and there will be several challengers to their crown. But while the T20 champions will be known only on June 29, we already have a few winners when it comes to the kit designs.

Below are the jerseys of the teams at the T20 World Cup ranked from best to worst. Note that England, Ireland and hosts West Indies are yet to unveil their designs.

Netherlands

The Dutch are always in orange. But it does not have to be all orange. The Netherlands team will don a beautiful kit that has a splash of blue on the sleeve, collar, midriff and ankle.

The two shades are merged by a brilliant pattern of various colours, making it one of the best kits of not only this but any tournament.

Scotland

Among the most attention-grabbing designs of the summer. Bright colour combinations and striking design make it a piece that you will remember.

Doubt there has been any kit like it. But it does remind one of England's ODI jersey that had similar asymmetrical pattern.

New Zealand

Trust the Kiwis to put in a lot of thought into the colour and design of their World Cup kits. The Blackcaps have gone retro and brought back the shades of the 1999 World Cup in England. The white stripes running along the torso of the turquoise kit add to its appeal.

Namibia

A simple yet sleek design and colour combination. Dark blue merging into a lighter hue, with sleek lines down the torso. Plus a hint of red on the shoulders. Good balance of design and simplicity.

India

Ready. Able. Determined! 💪🏻



From adversity to triumph, #RishabhPant's journey to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a testament of resilience and determination. Join him as he ignites the spirit of a nation at 7.52 PM during Matchdays! 🇮🇳

Stand Up for #TeamIndia with the…



— BCCI (@BCCI) May 28, 2024

One of the most distinct jerseys India have had in World Cups. Blue and orange is a rare combination for the Indian team, last seen during the 2019 ODI World Cup. The national colours on the collar of the jersey are a nice touch. The blue jersey with orange full sleeve is eye-catching, and sets it apart from the other plain blue kits in the tournament.

Bangladesh

SEE IT FOR THE FIRST TIME! The players don the official Bangladesh kit for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 🫶 🇧🇩#BCB #Cricket #T20WorldCup 2024 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 26, 2024

One of the best Tigers kits. Bangladesh have merged red and green well. The red stripes along the shoulder and sleeve provide a sleek touch to a simple design.

There are many teams in the tournament in green and Bangladesh have managed to stand apart without going over the top.

Sri Lanka

🏏 Introducing our bold new armor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024! Ready to unleash our passion and power on the cricket field with this sleek new jersey! Let's make history together! 🌟🌍#SriLankaCricket #Mooseclothingcompany #LankanLions #T20WorldCup — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 10, 2024

Another blue kit, but the Lankans have made it as ‘happening’ as possible. Their national symbol – lion – is placed prominently across the torso, with gold accents completing the look.

However, it does resemble the colour scheme of Afghanistan, which is also blue throughout.

Australia

Kit launched, skipper selected ✅



Mitch Marsh and @hcltech are locked in, and all of a sudden, the @T20WorldCup is starting to feel real!#T20WorldCup — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 1, 2024

A lot of green and just a hint of gold. Whichever option the Aussies took, they ran the risk of resembling the colours of other teams in the competition. Uganda and South Africa have yellow/golden kit, while Pakistan and Bangladesh are also in green. The Aussies have gone with an almost completely bare design, with a smattering of indigenous patterns above the hip.

Pakistan

Have stuck to the green with some bits of new-age elements. The cricket board unveiled what they call the ‘matrix jersey’, which provides visual relief. There are no other major design patterns. A prominent display of the star in their national flag would have made it pop out.

South Africa

The Proteas have gone green and yellow, which is something the Aussies used to do. They have the best placing of national colours, along the shoulders.

It is a good kit that gets the job done.

Afghanistan

Yet another blue kit, but it is not just any blue. It is the blue of the lapis lazuli rock – the country was an important source of the historically significant pigment.

The design elements are barely visible. Unfortunately, not much else going on there.

USA

We unveiled our official jersey for the upcoming 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, the iconic home of the Houston Astros baseball team! 🇺🇸🔥#WeAreUSACricket — USA Cricket (@usacricket) May 24, 2024

The home team have gone with the deepest of blues with a hint of red on the kit. Blue and red was expected to be featured, however one can't but help compare it to the older kits of England which have almost the same colour scheme and design.

Nepal

Quite a lot happening there. The distinct Nepal flag form stripes on the shoulders, with the jersey sporting imagery of the iconic mountains of the country and the rhino.

However, there was an opportunity to be a bit more creative with those motifs, which seemed to have been missed.

Uganda

They were supposed to be wearing a beautiful kit with intricate design on the arms and side. In the original design, feathers formed a brilliant pattern on the jersey – a nod to the national bird grey crowned crane.

However, the design was not approved as it hid sponsors' logo and they had to settle for an all yellow design that is nowhere near as impressive.

Papua New Guinea

The only kit in the tournament that is predominantly black. But the splash of colour and vibrant design on the torso and calves don't quite work. So much to work with, yet missed the mark.

Oman

As basic a design and pattern as it gets. At least the colour is unique, but not much else.

Canada

The boys hit the field at the Rogers Centre, revealing their new @icc @t20worldcup jerseys. What an unforgettable night! The crowd was on fire! 🔥



How do you like that red and gold? 😍🇨🇦



Huge thanks to @bluejays! 🙌#tothecore #cricketcanada #wecancricket #t20worldcup — Cricket Canada (@canadiancricket) May 15, 2024

Yes, we know the maple leap has got to be there. But there must be better ways to do it. A dark orange jersey with a deep yellow leaf on the midriff makes for jarring viewing. If this design was approved, one wonders what were rejected.