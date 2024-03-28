Fastest deliveries of IPL 2024, including those from Pathirana, Joseph and Umran

The Indian Premier League boasts the biggest collection of top players in the game, and that extends to fast bowling as well.

While fast bowlers can only truly be gauged in the longer formats, T20 cricket offers a platform for them to showcase one particular skill – pure pace.

The shortest format allows pacers to go full throttle and not worry about conserving energy for later spells. That means T20 cricket is where the fastest deliveries are registered nowadays.

This IPL is barely a week old and we have already seen some sizzling deliveries from the faster men.

A few quicks have yet to feature and they will surely fire up the speed gun when they get a chance.

Fastest deliveries of IPL 2024

1. Matheesha Pathirana (Chennai Super Kings): 150.6kph (93.5mph)

2. Matheesha Pathirana (CSK): 150.3kph (93.3mph)

3. Alzarri Joseph (Royal Challengers Bengaluru): 148.8kph (92.4mph)

4. Gerald Coetzee (Mumbai Indians): 148.5kph (92.2mph)

5. Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad): 147.9kph (92mph)

6. Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings): 147.2kph (91.4mph)

7. Spencer Johnson (Gujarat Titans): 145kph (90mph)

8. Tushar Deshpande (CSK): 144.9kph (90mph)

9. Yash Thakur (Lucknow Super Giants): 144.6kph (89.8mph)

10. Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad): 144.3kph (89.6mph)

11. Harshit Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders): 143.6kph (89.2mph)

12. Harshal Patel (Punjab Kings): 143.4kph (89mph)

Matheesha Pathirana

The Chennai Super Kings quick had hamstring issues coming into the tournament but showed no signs of discomfort as he hit top speed straightaway in a lethal spell against Gujarat Titans at Chepauk. Pathirana hurried a seasoned batsman like David Miller in his first over where he consistently clocked 150kph and more, and then utilised his slower delivery judiciously. That slingy 'Malinga-like' action makes him almost unplayable.

Alzarri Joseph

One of the few bowlers who can make the most of the new two bouncer per over rule in IPL. The Windies quick enjoys testing the middle of the pitch and batsmen have found it difficult to go after him whenever he digs it in short. Could well see him bowl short almost exclusively as the tournament progresses.

Gerald Coetzee

An important member of the Mumbai bowling line-up who provides a lethal edge with the ball after Jasprit Bumrah. He had a groin issue coming into the tournament but was firing on all cylinders against Gujarat.

The young quick is being closely monitored by the South African management as he is an important part of their T20 World Cup plans. And we can see why.

Umran Malik

The Sunrisers Hyderabad quick was in the Indian team up until recently. However, he seems to have lost the trust of team management due to a lack of control. But what the 24-year-old still has is plenty of pace.

Malik bowled just one over in the high-scoring thriller against Mumbai after coming on as an impact substitute. He was hit for two sixes and taken out of the attack. But in that over, he easily topped 90mph. However, if he does not get his radar right soon, a generational talent like Malik – who has been clocked at 97 mph – might get lost.

Kagiso Rabada

The South African quick is one of the few bowlers who can bowl in any format and conditions, as long as he is fit. Has started off well this IPL, picking up wickets, bowling at top pace and maintaining an economy close to seven an over.

However, he will need a lot better support from the likes of Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh to get the freedom to go all out.

Spencer Johnson

The Aussie left-arm quick took to the IPL like a duck to water, showing good discipline, pace and the ability to control the middle phase of the innings.

Gujarat's new-ball pairing of Umesh Yadav and Azmatullah Omarzai does not inspire a lot of confidence, and they will need a bit more discipline there so that their spinners and Johnson can do their thing.

