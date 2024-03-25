IPL 2024 injured and unavailable players, including Shami, Brook and Zampa

The Indian Premier League began on Friday with the best cricketers in the world competing in the most lucrative tournament in the game. Well, almost all of them.

Cricket is now a round-the-year carnival with various leagues and international matches competing for slots in a packed calendar. What this has meant is that players routinely jump from one format and platform to the other, trying to maximise their cricket and earning potential.

What that also means is players pick up injuries along the way, or run into unforeseen issues, which makes them unavailable – even for a high-stakes tournament like the IPL.

England captain Ben Stokes had already made himself unavailable for this year's IPL after opting out of the player auction. Some of his teammates were pulled out of the tournament by the England board for workload management.

Many players who got selected to feature in the IPL will now not be seen during the tournament. Some have picked up injuries, are still in the recovery process, or have unspecified personal issues to deal with.

Below is the list of players who will not be featuring in the IPL, either fully or partially.

Unavailable for IPL 2024

Harry Brook (Delhi Capitals): Withdrew due to family bereavement.

Adam Zampa (Rajasthan Royals): Withdrew due to personal reasons.

Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants): Withdrawn for workload management.

Gus Atkinson (Kolkata Knight Riders): Withdrawn for workload management.

Mohammad Shami (Gujarat Titans): Recovering from ankle injury.

Dilshan Madushanka (Mumbai Indians): Hamstring injury.

Lungi Ngidi (Delhi Capitals): Back injury.

Jason Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders): Withdrew due to personal reasons.

Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan Royals): Surgery for quadriceps injury.

Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings): Surgery for thumb injury.

Jason Behrendorff (Mumbai Indians): Leg injury.

Unavailable for part of the tournament

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians): Recovering from ankle surgery.

Matheesha Pathirana (Chennai Super Kings): Hamstring injury.

David Willey (Lucknow Super Giants): Miss the start of tournament for personal reasons.

Robin Minz (Gujarat Titans): Injured after a bike accident.

