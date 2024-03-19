Irfan Khan, Usman Khan and other talents emerging from PSL 2024

Islamabad United emerged as champions of the Pakistan Super League on Monday, clinching the title off the final ball of the season against Multan Sultans.

All-rounder Imad Wasim had a match for the ages as he picked up five wickets to restrict Multan to 159-9 before scoring an unbeaten 19 that helped Islamabad cross the finishing line.

It was the third PSL title for Islamabad, their captain Shadab Khan leading the way with 305 runs and 14 wickets.

There were other players as well who made their mark this season. Here we take a look at five young emerging cricketers from PSL 2024.

Irfan Khan

Karachi Kings' Irfan Khan was named emerging player of the season for PSL 2024. AFP

Karachi Kings had a tough season as they failed to make it to the playoffs. But middle order batsman Irfan, 21, raised hopes of a brighter future as he was named the best emerging talent of the season. A total of 171 runs at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 140, coupled with eight catches in nine matches along with excellent ground fielding, made it a memorable season for the youngster who showed potential to take on the finisher’s role.

Mehran Mumtaz

The left-arm spinner played only five games for Peshawar Zalmi but left a lasting impact, picking up five wickets at an economy of 6.63. Only player-of-the-final Imad Wasim had a better economy rate among all bowlers who picked up at least five wickets.

Mumtaz, 20, has the potential to form a really good spin partnership with Saim Ayub, whose bowling this season outshone his outrageous batting skills.

Usman Khan

The dashing batsman, 28, has been around for a couple of seasons and is already on the radar of both Pakistan and the UAE national teams. But this was the season when the Multan Sultans middle order batsman made the entire world take notice of his skills, smashing back-to-back centuries and finishing the season with 430 runs from just seven innings at an average of over 100 and a strike rate of 164.

Will be interesting to see if he does in fact choose to represent UAE in international cricket.

Khawaja Nafay

The Quetta Gladiators batsman started the season with a bang, smashing the celebrated Lahore pace attack of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf all around during a whirlwind knock of 60 from 31 balls. But the runs dried up as the season progressed.

However, the range of strokes against Lahore showed he is one for the future.

Jahandad Khan

A handy seam bowler and a hard-hitting left-handed batsman. Remind you of someone? Lahore Qalandars had a disastrous season, winning just one match, but did unearth a talent who can take things forward.

Jahandad, 20, showed his striking power at the beginning of the season, smashing 45 from just 17 balls against Quetta Gladiators, taking apart Test spinner Abrar Ahmed. He was used more for his left-arm seam bowling during the rest of the season but has shown enough explosive power with the bat to make that his main trade.