Harry Brook to miss IPL 2024 with question mark over other star names

England batter Harry Brook has decided to withdraw from IPL 2024 following the death of his grandmother.

The 25-year-old batsman had earlier pulled out of England's recent 4-1 Test series defeat in India after his grandmother fell ill.

“I can confirm that I have made the very difficult decision not to play in the upcoming IPL,” Brook said in a statement. “I was so excited to be picked by Delhi Capitals. While I don't think I should need to share my personal reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this.

“I lost my grandmother last month – she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather.

“I'm proud that she could collect some of the awards I have won over the last couple of years when I couldn't be there and I know she enjoyed doing that.”

Brook was bought by the Capitals for $480,000 during the latest player auction and was set to be a central figure in the Delhi side that had recently seen the return of star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant following his horror car crash in December 2022.

The Greatest Comeback Story



In Part 1 of the #MiracleMan, we chronicle the tireless efforts of the resilient medical team that made @RishabhPant17’s remarkable return to cricket possible. As Rishabh defies the odds in the face of adversity, the men behind the scenes unveil their… pic.twitter.com/9ylCvW2zO8 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2024

Earlier, fellow England batter Jason Roy had also pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons. The 33-year-old opener said he needed to be with his family as he had been away since January. He has been replaced in the squad by countryman Phil Salt.

However, there are a few other big names who might prove to be a bit more difficult to replace if they are unavailable.

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Shreyas Iyer is reported to have aggravated a back injury that had plagued him earlier in the year and forced him to be unavailable for the recent Test series against England.

Iyer opted out of returning to domestic cricket for his state team Mumbai. But after receiving instructions from the Indian board, and a fitness clearance, Iyer played the semi-final and final of the first-class Ranji Trophy, where his back issue flared up.

Iyer scored 95 in the final as Mumbai emerged as Ranji champions for the 42nd time. However, he did not take the field after his knock in the second innings.

There is now doubt over his availability for at least the beginning of the IPL.

There is also uncertainty over the fitness of Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav as well. He is recovering from hernia operation and might not be available for the opening games.

The IPL begins on March 22 but the fixture dates have been kept flexible due to general elections in the country during the coming months.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match.