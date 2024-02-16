PSL 2024: What's new and how to watch matches in the UAE

We are in the middle of the T20 season and fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to franchise tournaments.

The exponential growth of T20 cricket means there is some league or another going on in some part of the world for most of the year.

This week, fans will get to enjoy another tournament to feast on with some of the most talented white-ball cricketers in action.

Read more PSL 2024 draft winners and losers: Islamabad look strong while Karachi lose key men

Pakistan has emerged as a stronghold for T20 talent and the Pakistan Super League has become one of the premier franchise tournaments. Players like Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah have become household names across the globe and a lot of credit for that goes to PSL.

Last season was a thriller, with Afridi guiding his Lahore Qalandars to a one-run win over Multan Sultans in the final, making it successive title wins against the same opposition.

As we prepare for the ninth season of PSL this week, here is everything you need to know.

When does PSL 2024 start?

The tournament starts on Saturday, February 17, in Lahore and the final takes place in Karachi on March 18.

Schedule

Teams

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Faheem Ashraf, Matthew Forde, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Salman Ali Agha, Tymal Mills, Rumman Raees, Ubaid Shah, Tom Curran

Quetta Gladiators: Rilee Rossouw (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Khawaja Nafay, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Smeed, Sajjad Ali (wk), Omair Bin Yousuf, Akeal Hosein, Usman Qadir, Adil Naz, Sohail Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (captain), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamir Jamal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Shamar Joseph, Dan Mousley, Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad, Umair Afridi, Lungi Ngidi

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Syed Faridoun, Mirza Tahir Baig, Kamran Ghulam, Dan Lawrence, Ahsan Bhatti, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Tayyab Tahir, Abbas Afridi, Faisal Akram, Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Aftab Ibrahim, Chris Jordan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Tim Seifert (wk), Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Amir Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Saad Baig, Mohammad Akhlaq (wk), Daniel Sams, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin

What is new?

For starters, veteran wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced as captain of Quetta, with South African T20 veteran Rilee Rossouw named as skipper. It is a significant move as Sarfaraz had been Quetta's captain for eight seasons.

This year also sees a direct clash between the PSL and the other big league running concurrently – the DP World International League T20 in the UAE. The opening match of PSL is on the day of the final of ILT20 in Dubai. A few players have seen their stints in both tournaments curtailed or affected due to the overlap – a problem that will only grow in the future.

But there is some good news for PSL. Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that the live-streaming and broadcast rights for PSL over the next two years had witnessed an increase of 113 and 45 per cent. The total value of the new PSL media deal is pegged at $30 million for two years, making it one of the most lucrative assets in cricket.

Prize money

Last season, winners Lahore received a grand prize of 120 million Pakistani rupees ($450,000). Runners-up Multan won 48m rupees ($180,000).

How to watch PSL 2024 in UAE?

Fans can watch PSL on CricLife 1 via the Starzplay app. PSL also upload match highlights to their YouTube channel.