ILT20 final 2024: A clash between 'epic rivals' Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates

Dubai Capitals’ captain Sam Billings has spoken of the “epic rivalry” between his team and MI Emirates ahead of their clash in the DP World ILT20 final.

The first-time finalists will battle it out in the showpiece of the T20 competition's second season at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

While MI Emirates were the first team to book their place in the play-offs, Dubai Capitals had to fight their way up the points table in the league stage.

In the eliminator, Capitals beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and followed it up with a sensational win against the defending champions Gulf Giants in Qualifier 2.

MI Emirates, on the other hand, sailed through after a smooth victory against the Giants in Qualifier 1.

But the Capitals twice got the better of MI Emirates in the league stage – winning by seven wickets in the first encounter and by 19 runs in the second.

Their skipper Billings, who took over the captaincy from David Warner, said on the eve of the final, which starts at 6.30pm: “This group has it all, and it has been a great group effort. We have been playing some good cricket and we want to keep doing it to win this trophy.

“I could not have done anything with a group of players who have no drive and energy.

“No doubt there is epic rivalry between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates. I was part of the final in the previous season, playing for Desert Vipers and the atmosphere was absolutely fantastic with a packed stadium. I am really looking forward to a similar atmosphere here.”

MI Emirates skipper Nicholas Pooran said: “The team is excited and ready for a tough challenge. I am proud of each and every one of our players. The way we have played in this tournament has been brilliant.

“This year we played well in the group stage. What we need to do is control what we can and keep the momentum.”

The winners of the final receive $700,000 while the runners-up get $300,000.

The DP World ILT20 will reward the highest run-getter with a Green Belt and the highest wicket-taker with the White Belt, while the most valuable player will receive the Red Belt. There have been some outstanding performances from the UAE players this season, and to recognise their performance, the best UAE player will receive the Blue Belt. They will also pocket $15,000 each.

Tickets for the final are available online at tickets.ilt20.ae or at all 14 Virgin Megastore outlets across the UAE.

ILT20 final 2023: Gulf Giants v Desert Vipers