Andy Flower: ILT20 is ‘demystifying the whole international scene’ for UAE players

Setting off from the dock beside the Palazzo Versace to take in Dubai’s skyline via a cruise of the Creek, it is easy to see why the life of a franchise cricketer holds such appeal.

To be an itinerant player on the international T20 circuit is to be part of the 'good luck gang'. Staying in the best hotels. Visiting the best destinations. Then being paid well to play in some short, often low stakes matches.

The caravan has settled in Dubai now, for the DP World International League T20. The tournament pits a number of the world’s most recognisable players into competition with a select few UAE-based players, each of who is craving their own share of the limelight.

It is often said players learn at competitions like this just from rubbing shoulders with household names from abroad. But what, exactly, are they learning?

There are two places set aside for home-based players in each of the six ILT20 sides. According to Andy Flower, the Gulf Giants coach, competitions like this humanise the stars of the game for the aspiring players of the UAE.

“When they are mixing with these players, it is demystifying the whole international scene,” Flower said.

“One of the things that used to happen with more restricted levels of communication was some of the international players were deified. They were put on a pedestal, and they loved it, being unreachable.

Gulf Giants coach Andy Flower with Sanchit Sharma. Photo: ILT20

“I remember when I was playing, deliberately thinking, ‘No, I can compete with these guys.’ Once you feel that, there is a different level of self-confidence you can take into those competitions.

“These franchise tournaments demystify some of the international cricketers. You are in the dressing room with them, and see some of their foibles. You see great players making mistakes on the field. That also builds confidence.”

The winds of change have been whistling through cricket for some time now. The landscape is wholly different to what it was when Flower started out in the international game for Zimbabwe. But he says the basis of success is still the same: it is all about self-belief.

Flower made 59 in his debut innings in Test cricket against an Indian attack including Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble – a trio with nearly 1,300 Test wickets between them. It made him feels like he could make a go of it, too.

“I thought, ‘That wasn’t as hard as I thought it was going to be’. In my first one-day international I got a hundred [against Sri Lanka].

“Those things build your confidence. You are lucky if you have those experiences because straight away you feel as if you belong, and your peers start thinking you belong and behave as if you belong.

“Your level of confidence builds with it. And we have a good dressing room in that regard for some of these young guys. It is a generous, warm and giving dressing room.”

The quartet of UAE players in the Giants squad – Usman Khan, Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma and Mohammed Zubair – have some fine players to look up to among their colleagues this month, according to Flower.

He terms Chris Jordan and Carlos Brathwaite brilliants role models. James Vince is relaxed but very tactically astute captain, he says.

Chris Jordan on Sanchit Chris Jordan insists Sanchit Sharma will make an impact on the ILT20, despite him starting the campaign on Gulf Giants' bench.

The young UAE seamer was an instant success for the side last season, and remained part of the XI as they claimed the title.

He has yet to feature this term as the Giants have preferred Aayan Khan and Usman Khan as their two UAE players so far.

However, England quick Jordan is sure his young colleague will have a role to play at some point.

"Me and Sanchit have a great relationship from last season" Jordan said.

"Whenever I am working with more inexperienced guys I take pleasure in sharing as much as possible.

"I know what it was like when I was younger and learning off senior players.

"Last season Sanchit kick started our season in Abu Dhabi with a brilliant man of the match performance.

"Coming into this one, I have seen a lot of improvement. The focus he is showing will only stand him in good stead."

And of Chris Lynn, “in that typical rough Aussie way – if he puts his hand on Aayan’s shoulder and says, ‘You’ve got this’ – that sort of thing they will remember for the rest of their lives”.

The players also benefit from having one of the most fertile minds in the sport as their head coach. If Flower gives them his backing, they must feel 10ft tall.

One who already had his endorsement is Usman Khan. The top-order batter has yet to qualify to play for UAE, but is intent on doing so.

He has become a Pakistan Super League star under Flower at Multan Sultans, and the coach swooped when he became available for ILT20 selection ahead of the new season.

“When we gave him a chance at Multan, it was a little bit of a gamble because in nets, you might not see a top-class player in there,” Flower said of Usman.

“But when he plays in a game, I think he is a great game player and great competitor. He likes the competition and finding solutions to whatever problems the opposition are posing him. That is one of his biggest assets.”

On Flower’s watch, Usman struck the fastest ever PSL century last season. Then he immediately reasserted his intention to play for UAE, rather than try his luck with Pakistan.

“I really respect the guy,” Flower said. “I think he has made a brave decision by stepping away from Pakistan and going with the UAE.

“I think, when he qualifies for the UAE and gets his chance with them, he is going to do really well for them.

“I like his hunger. I saw in him a guy that is very determined. I think that hunger and determination goes a long way in helping you do well.

“Obviously there is a physical, technical and skill threshold that you have to be over. In my opinion, he was over that threshold. Then I thought perhaps that hunger would take him further.”

This season has also reunited Flower with Aayan. The left-arm spinner was a mainstay of the Giants side as they won the first ILT20 title last year, even though he was just 17 at the time.

Flower says he has monitored Aayan’s progress in the meantime and has been impressed by the way he has established himself in the UAE team.

“Aayan Khan has definitely improved his game over the past year,” Flower said.

“I have been watching his scorecards when he has played for the UAE and he is always making good contributions with both bat and ball.

“I love his attitude. He has a smile on his face all the time. If he gets bashed for six it doesn't knock his confidence. That enthusiasm, love of the game, and self confidence at that age, is pretty special. I love having him around.”