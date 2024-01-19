ILT20 Season 2: Star players, schedule, prize money and everything you need to know

The DP World International League T20 will return on Friday when Gulf Giants face Sharjah Warriors at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It is the second season of the first UAE-owned T20 franchise league involving leading international players – as well as some locally-based ones.

It will be played over the next four weeks across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, with the final to be played in Dubai on February 17.

Who is playing?

David Warner will make his ILT20 debut a short time after retiring from Test cricket for Australia. He is due to captain Dubai Capitals.

For the first time, there will be Pakistani involvement. The Desert Vipers have signed four players from there to bolster their squad.

Mohammed Amir is the only one who will be available throughout the competition. The availability of Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Azam Khan will be dependent on national team duty.

Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult and Sikandar Raza are all set to return.

CP Rizwan CP Rizwan and Gerhard Erasmus will be on opposing sides when UAE take on Namibia in the Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dubai on Thursday. Photo: CP Rizwan

What UAE players are involved?

Each squad includes four UAE players, with two guaranteed a place in the starting XI for each fixture.

Muhammed Waseem, the UAE captain, was the leading home-based player in the competition last year. Aayan Khan, the 18-year-old whizkid of UAE cricket, is back with Gulf Giants, having been part of their title win 11 months ago.

He will be joined there by Usman Khan, the opener who holds the record for the fastest century in Pakistan Super League history. Usman is qualifying to be eligible for UAE selection in the future.

Broadcast

Matches will be screened live on Dubai TV in UAE, and streamed on ICC.tv.

Prize money

The winning team will receive $700,000, with the runners up getting $300,000. There will be a $15,000 prize for each of the best batter, bowler, most valuable player and the leading UAE player in the tournament.

Tickets

Tickets are available at https://tickets.ilt20.ae as well as at all Virgin Megastore outlets across the UAE.

ILT20 2024 schedule

On days where there is only one game, matches start at 6.30pm. The first match of double headers start at 2.30pm

Friday, January 19 – Sharjah Warriors v Gulf Giants, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Saturday, January 20 – Dubai Capitals v MI Emirates, Dubai International Stadium

Sunday, January 21 – Desert Vipers v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai International Stadium

Sunday, January 21 – MI Emirates v Gulf Giants, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Monday, January 22 – Dubai Capitals v Sharjah Warriors, Dubai International Stadium

Tuesday, January 23 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v MI Emirates, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, January 24 – Gulf Giants v Desert Vipers, Dubai International Stadium

Thursday, January 25 – Dubai Capitals v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai International Stadium

Friday, January 26 – Sharjah Warriors v MI Emirates, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Saturday, January 27 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Desert Vipers, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Saturday, January 27 – Gulf Giants v Dubai Capitals, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Sunday, January 28 – MI Emirates v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, January 28 – Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriors, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Monday, January 29 – Sharjah Warriors v Dubai Capitals, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Tuesday, January 30 – Desert Vipers v MI Emirates, Dubai International Stadium

Wednesday, January 31 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Gulf Giants, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Thursday, February 1 – Dubai Capitals v Desert Vipers, Dubai International Stadium

Friday, February 2 – MI Emirates v Sharjah Warriors, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Saturday, February 3 – Desert Vipers v Gulf Giants, Dubai International Stadium

Saturday, February 3 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Dubai Capitals, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, February 4 – MI Emirates v Desert Vipers, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, February 4 – Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors, Dubai International Stadium

Monday, February 5 – Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Tuesday, February 6 – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Dubai International Stadium

Wednesday, February 7 – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Sharjah Warriors, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Thursday, February 8 – Gulf Giants v MI Emirates, Dubai International Stadium

Friday, February 9 – Desert Vipers v Dubai Capitals, Dubai International Stadium

Saturday, February 10 – Gulf Giants v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai International Stadium

Saturday, February 10 – MI Emirates v Dubai Capitals, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, February 11 – Sharjah Warriors v Desert Vipers, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Tuesday, February 13 – Qualifier 1, Dubai International Stadium

Wednesday, February 14 – Eliminator, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Thursday, February 15 – Qualifier 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Saturday, February 17 – Final, Dubai International Stadium