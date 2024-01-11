Pakistan Super League hits jackpot after new broadcast deal

Pakistan cricket received a shot in the arm after the media rights for its most prized asset, the Pakistan Super League, witnessed a substantial jump.

The Pakistan board on Wednesday announced that the live-streaming and broadcast rights for PSL over the next two years had witnessed an increase of 113 and 45 per cent. Local broadcaster A Sports bagged the TV rights while Walee Technologies acquired the digital rights.

The total value of the PSL media deal is pegged at $30 million for two years, making it one of the most lucrative assets in cricket and underscoring the primacy of T20 and franchise cricket.

Any pretense of longer formats – ODIs and Test cricket – being the pinnacle of the game has quickly been put aside over the recent season.

A marquee series like India's recent tour of South Africa had just two Tests to accommodate the financial lifeline of cricket in the country – the SA T20 league. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi was rested for the recent third Test in Australia to remain fresh for subsequent T20 assignments, including the DP World ILT20 in the UAE and the PSL.

Many cricketers are opting out of central contracts so that they can play as many leagues as possible and earn substantially more over a shorter period. T20 is also the vehicle cricket has used to enter the 2026 LA Olympics, for the first time in over a century.

All of which shows T20 and franchise cricket are going to run the game. And the amount of money being spent on media rights for these tournaments are a reflection of it.

Top T20 franchise league media rights

1. Indian Premier League: $6 billion for 5 years ($1.2 billion per year)

2. Women’s Premier League: $115 million for 5 years ($23 million per year)

3. Pakistan Super League: $30 million for 2 years ($15 million per year)

4. DP World International League T20: $120 million for 10 years ($12 million per year)

5. South Africa T20 League: $10 million per year approximately

Note: Seven Network and Foxtel won the broadcast right for all cricket in Australia last year for $1.5 billion, until 2031. It includes Australian men's and women's internationals as well as Big Bash League and Women’s BBL. Figures sourced from official announcements and industry estimates.