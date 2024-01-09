January packed with eight major international cricket series and T20 leagues

How much cricket is too much cricket? We are going to find out exactly that this month.

The seemingly endless cycle of matches has made the public numb, to an extent, to the sheer volume of cricket that is being played. But even by recent standards, the month of January is going to be particularly hectic.

Right now, the Big Bash League T20 tournament is going on in Australia, with the final scheduled for January 24.

Across the Indian Ocean, the South Africa T20 league is set for a blockbuster edition starting Wednesday, with all top Proteas players set to take part in what is seen as one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues outside of IPL.

The T20 caravan moves on to the UAE where the second edition of the DP World International League T20 begins this month with some of the biggest stars in the game, including those from Pakistan, fighting it out.

International cricket fans need to worry, as matches come thick and fast.

Pakistan are playing the Kiwis in a five-match T20 series, for which their pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi missed the third Test against Australia in order to remain fresh.

There is a short T20 series between Afghanistan and India as well, before the five-Test England tour of India.

There is simply no break in cricket after that. The Pakistan Super League will run from February to March, after which it is time for two months of Indian Premier League, following which we will have the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA.

Since an average cricket can’t possibly consume all of it, choose wisely.

Cricket calendar January 2024

Big Bash League T20: Until January 24

South Africa T20: January 10 to February 10

Afghanistan tour of India (T20s): January 11-17

Pakistan tour of New Zealand (T20s): January 12 to 21

West Indies tour of Australia (Tests, ODIs and T20s): January 17 to February 13

DP World International League T20: January 19 to February 17

Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka (ODIs and T20s): Until January 18

England tour of India (Tests): January 25 to March 7