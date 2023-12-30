India cricket schedule for 2024 including England Test series and T20 World Cup

Will 2024 be the year when India finally cross the finish line?

It has been 10 years since India last lifted a world title. They were the favourites to get their hands on a major trophy when Rohit Sharma's team stormed into the final of the ODI World Cup at home. But against serial champions Australia, all their plans fell flat during the final in Ahmedabad.

By many counts, it was India's best chance to win a World Cup as they had a near-perfect and in-form squad, and were playing at home.

The Indian players will take a long time to recover from the pain of that defeat to Australia. But the world moves on, and they will get another shot at glory.

The cricket cycle now is such that there is a world event almost every year, be it 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy or World Test Championship.

In 2024, teams will fight it out for the 20-over title in the Caribbean and US. The tournament will have a new format.

CRICKET-ICC-MENS-WC-2023-IND-AUS-ODI-PODIUM Australia's players celebrate after their six-wicket win over India in the World Cup final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. AFP

For the first time, 20 teams will participate in the event, divided into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group will move to a Super Eight phase, where they will be split into two groups of four. The top two from those groups will then qualify for the semi-finals, followed by the final.

Apart from the World Cup, India have major Test series in 2024 against England and Australia.

This could also be the year when we see the end of the journey for some of the greats of Indian cricket, with both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to make a call on their future.

Below is the complete cricket schedule for India in 2024.

January

India in South Africa

January 3 – Second Test, Cape Town (12:30pm UAE time)

Afghanistan in India

January 11 – First T20, Mohali (5:30pm)

January 14 – Second T20, Gwalior (5:30pm)

January 17 – Third T20, Bengaluru (5:30pm)

England in India

January 25 – First Test, Hyderabad (8am)

February

England in India

February 2 – Second Test, Visakhapatnam (8am)

February 15 – Third Test, Rajkot (8am)

February 23 – Fourth Test, Ranchi (8am)

March

England in India

March 7 – Fifth Test, Dharamsala (8am)

Indian Premier League – March 22 to May

June

T20 World Cup in US and West Indies: June 4-30

July-August

India in Sri Lanka: 3 ODIs and 3 T20s

September-October

Bangladesh in India: 2 Tests and 3 T20s

October-November

New Zealand in India: 3 Tests

November-January

India in Australia: 5 Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy