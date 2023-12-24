Pakistan cricket schedule for 2024 including T20 World Cup in USA and Caribbean

Pakistan will be hoping 2024 turns out to be far less tumultuous after a season that was filled with disappointment on the field and away from it.

In 2023, the team in green rose to No 1 in the ODI rankings but were quickly brought down to earth during an eminently forgettable World Cup in India where they failed to qualify for the semi-finals and saw their famed bowling attack torn to shreds.

Thereafter, the wheels began to come off as Babar Azam relinquished the captaincy from all formats amid rumours of infighting and mistrust. The entire Pakistan management was overhauled, Shan Masood was given the Test captaincy while fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was appointed T20 captain.

A full Test tour of Australia right after a poor World Cup and dramatic reset of the system is far from ideal, but that is exactly where Pakistan are right now. A weak bowling attack against a full-strength world champions in their home is unlikely to turn things around anytime soon.

Still, there is hope as Pakistan prepare for a hectic 2024 which includes the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates after reaching his century in the World Cup clash against New Zealand in Bangalore on November 4, 2023. Pakistand won the game by 21 runs via the DLS Method.

Pakistan cricket schedule for 2024

January

Pakistan in Australia

January 3 - 3rd Test, Sydney (3.30am UAE time)

Pakistan in New Zealand

January 12 - 1st T20, Auckland (11.10am)

January 14 – 2nd T20, Hamilton (11.10am)

January 17 – 3rd T20, Dunedin (5am)

January 19 – 4th T20, Christchurch (11.10am)

January 21 – 5th T20, Christchurch (5am)

February

Pakistan Super League: February 13 to March 18

April

New Zealand in Pakistan: Five T20s

May

Pakistan in Ireland: Two T20s

Pakistan in England: Four T20s

June

T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies: June 4-30

August-September

Bangladesh in Pakistan: Two Tests

October

England in Pakistan: Three Tests

November

Pakistan in Australia: Three ODIs and three T20s

November-December

Pakistan in Zimbabwe: Three ODIs and three T20s

December-January

Pakistan in South Africa: Two Tests, three ODIs, three T20s