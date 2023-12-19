IPL auction 2024: Start time, place and teams as top players go under the hammer in Dubai

Some of the world's top cricketers will go under the hammer in Dubai on Tuesday in the next auction for the lucrative Indian Premier League – the first time the auction will be held outside of India.

Players can start the bidding for their services at up to $240,000 but the likes of Pat Cummins, Harry Brook and Gerald Coetzee will most likely be snapped up for many times that.

The 10 IPL franchises will have a combined $31.5 million to spend on players, with the players pocketing most of the fees.

Here's all you need to know about the IPL 2024 auction:

What is it?

A total of 333 players will go under the hammer. From this pool are 214 Indian cricketers with the remaining 119 from overseas. There are 116 capped and 215 uncapped players, and two from the Associate Nations.

In a mini auction, the core of a team remains largely unchanged as they try to find the right balance to fill the voids left ahead of the IPL Season 16 scheduled from March 23 to May 29.

When is it?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction takes place on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Where is it?

The auction takes place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai from 11.30am (UAE time).

How the auction works

The players are divided into 19 different categories based on their specialisation as batter, allrounder, fast bowler, spinner, wicketkeeper, capped and uncapped players.

A total of 77 slots across the 10 teams remain to be filled. Of these, 30 are reserved for overseas players.

A total of 23 players have registered themselves in the highest base price bracket of INR 2 crore (approximately $240,000) that include Australians Mitchell Starc and Travis Head, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur while 13 are listed their base price at INR 1.5 crore (approx. $180,000).

India IPL Cricket Chennai Super Kings players celebrate after their win in the IPL final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday. AP

The 10 IPL teams

Chennai Super Kings (champions)

Delhi Daredevils

Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Number of slots and key positions to be filled by each team

Chennai Super Kings: Funds available: INR 31.40 crore ($3.77million approx).

They have six slots to fill, including three overseas players. A replacement for for the retired Ambati Rayudu would be high on their list along with another big-hitting Indian middle-order batsman and overseas quick.

Delhi Capitals: INR 28.95 crore ($3.47m approx)

With nine slots to fill with four from overseas the team is likely to be looking for an overseas fast-bowling option and an Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

Gujarat Titans: INR 38.15 crore ($4.58m approx)

They have a hard task in filling the void left by Hardik Pandya, who has replaced Rohit Sharma as captain of Mumbai Indians. They have eight slots to fill including a couple from overseas.

Kolkata Knight Riders: INR 32.70 crore ($3.92m approx)

Plenty of options with 12 slots including four from overseas. They will be on the lookout for a couple of overseas quicks and an allrounder.

Lucknow Super Giants: INR 13.15 crore ($1.58m approx)

A replacement for Avesh Khan, who was traded to Gujarat Titans. They have six slots including two from overseas.

Mumbai Indians: INR 17.75 crore ($2.13m approx)

They have eight slots to fill with half of them from overseas and would most likely be looking to fill in two overseas bowling allrounders as well as a spin bowling allrounder.

Punjab Kings: INR 29.10 crore ($3.49m approx)

An Indian batting allrounder to replace Shahrukh Khan, who was released, and an overseas quick from the eight slots including two from overseas.

Rajasthan Royals: INR 14.50 crore ($1.74m approx)

Have eight slots to fill. A back-up for New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and an overseas allrounder should be high on the list.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: INR 23.25 crore ($2.79m approx)

The injured Sri Lankan allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga and Australian quick Josh Hazzlewood are voids RCB will hope to fill from the three overseas slots out of the six to fill.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: INR 34 crore ($4.08m approx)

Six slots to fill with three overseas players. Their squad appear to focus on an overseas all-rounder and solid Indian batter.