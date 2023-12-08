India and Pakistan make winning starts to U19 Asia Cup - in pictures

Pakistan and India warmed up for the junior version of the “biggest fixture in cricket” as both took comfortable wins from the opening day of the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.

Eight teams are taking part in the age group event over the next 10 days at the ICC Academy.

As with its senior version, the event is taking place as precursor to a World Cup. The Under-19 World Cup will take place in South Africa in January, with six of the eight sides in Dubai set to feature.

All four of the sides who played in the two matches on Day 1 in Dubai will be heading to South Africa next month.

The two giants of the continent laid down markers first up. On one field, Pakistan eased to a seven-wicket win over Nepal with nearly half their overs still to spare.

Saad Baig and Azan Awais both made half centuries after Mohammed Zeeshan had taken six for 19 to fire Nepal out for 152.

On the neighbouring oval, India beat Afghanistan in similar fashion. After bowling the Afghans out for 173, Arshin Kulkarni top scored with 70 not out as India chased their target for the loss of just three wickets.

