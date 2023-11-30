Northern Warriors thrash Team Abu Dhabi by 10 wickets at Abu Dhabi T10

Northern Warriors made it two wins from two with an emphatic 10-wicket win over Team Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi T10 on Thursday.

After electing to field first and restricting Abu Dhabi to 103-7 at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Warriors openers Kennar Lewis and Hazratullah Zazai powered their team over the line with an over to spare.

Both the openers' knocks came off 27 balls with Zazai's 52 including five fours and three sixes while Lewis's 46 contained five fours and two sixes.

Zazai reached his half century by hoisting the Abu Dhabi captain Dwaine Pretorius over the long-off fence for a maximum.

Abu Dhabi enjoyed a decent start to their innings but lost four wickets in two overs to slump from 64-1 after six overs to 79-5.

Opener Tom Banton top scored with 33 off 17 balls, while Warriors captain Angelo Mathews, who grabbed a hat-trick in their opening win over Morrisville Samp Army, conceded just three runs in his first over finishing with 1-13.

It means Team Abu Dhabi have now lost two out of two following their defeat against Chennai Braves.

“Our bowlers came back strongly after the first two overs to restrict a strong Abu Dhabi batting line-up to just over hundred, and then our two openers Kennar and Hazrat were really outstanding tonight,” Mathews said.

“I come to bowl during the floating overs, and it has gone quite well for me but there are lots of other bowlers to get the job done. Two wins under the belt is a good start but we still have a long way to go in the tournament. Hopefully we can continue to take the momentum forward.”

In the second game, Morrisville Samp Army secured their first win with a nervy seven-wicket triumph over Chennai Braves.

The Braves, who were in desperate trouble at 27-6, managed to drag their total to 97-7 with Charith Asalanka top scoring with 31 from 13 balls, while UAE all-rounder Ayaan Khan (19 not out) and Banuka Rajapaksa (15 not out) chipping in with useful contributions down the order.

The Samp Army openers Andries Gous (43 off 26) and Faf du Plessis (31 off 16) enjoyed a flying start sharing a 59-run partnership in 34 balls, but the game took a sudden turn when two wickets fell in eight deliveries.

First South African opener Du Plessis fell to Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, then captain Moeen Ali was bowled by Junaid Siddique.

With an over left and the score at 90-3, Gous was narrowly run out looking for a quick single after a fine piece of fielding by Braves captain Charith Asalanka

Needing eight runs off pacer Obed McCoy, Najibullah Zadran hit the penultimate ball to the midwicket boundary for six meaning Samp Army had secured victory with a ball to spare.