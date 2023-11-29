Jason Roy blasts Chennai Braves to victory over Team Abu Dhabi

Jason Roy produced a classy unbeaten 84 as Chennai Braves clinched a nervy four-run win over Team Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi T10 on Wednesday.

The England international held his team together at the Zayed Cricket Stadium with a 39-ball knock that included six fours and seven sixes pushing them to 115-4, with only one other player reaching double figures.

Roy shared a 40-run stand for the opening wicket with Kobe Herft (14), who became the first of two victims for Abu Dhabi captain Dwaine Pretorius.

The opener would remain calm and composed as he dominated strike and smacked the Abu Dhabi bowlers around the ground.

In reply, Leus du Plooy (47 not out) and Colin Ingram (20 not out) kept Abu Dhabi in the hunt despite regularly losing wickets.

Openers Kyle Mayers and Alex Hales were out for 18 and 13, respectively, while Tom Banton (two) and Asif Khan (four) also fell cheaply.

Abu Dhabi were left needing 22 off the final over from West Indian pacer Obed McCoy and Du Plooy gave then hope cracking a four and two sixes but the South African could not supply the maximum needed off the last ball to win.

“It was a very good wicket and fast outfield and whatever runs you got on the board made all the difference, and of course the boys played really well for a first game,” said player of the match Roy.

“First up was a tough match with just two days together as a team. Hopefully we can take this form forward.”

Earlier, Delhi Bulls started their campaign with a win. They thrashed two-time champions Deccan Gladiators by nine wickets with nine balls to spare chasing down 120.

Quinton de Kock and Johnson Charles provided the Bulls' platform with a blazing 73 off 30 balls before their captain Rovman Powell gatecrashed the party with a quick-fire 12-ball 31 not out to ease their side over the line.

Player of the match De Kock smashed four sixes and three fours in a 26-ball unbeaten 50 while Charles hit 36 off 13, thumping five fours and a couple of sixes, including four fours and a six from five Zahoor Khan deliveries.

The Gladiators, electing to bat, posted 120-2 after a 64-run stand for the opening wicket between Tom Kohler-Cadmore (42 off 21) and Andre Fletcher (34 off 20).

In the late game, New York Strikers bounced back from their opening game loss to Deccan Gladiators by defeating Bangla Tigers by eight wickets.

Keiron Pollard’s side electing to field first, restricting the Tigers’ to 101-7 with Jordan Cox top scoring with 38 off 17 balls, while Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne claimed 3-22.

The Strikers then knocked off the winning runs with 14 balls to spare. Kusal Perera struck a 20-ball unbeaten 50 and shared a 58-run stand for the second wicket with Muhammad Waseem, who belted 22 off 41.