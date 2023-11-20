How much prize money did teams receive at Cricket World Cup 2023?

Australia clinched the 2023 World Cup title after an extraordinary final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, overpowering hosts and tournament favourites India comfortably by six wickets.

Rohit Sharma's team were the only unbeaten side in the tournament heading into the final, while the Aussies had an indifferent start to the tournament, while also teetering towards defeat against Afghanistan.

But they brought their A game when it mattered most, fighting past South Africa in the semi-finals before judging the conditions perfectly in Ahmedabad to lift their sixth World Cup.

While it is only Australia who have a trophy at the end of the tournament, the other nine teams won't go home empty-handed.

The 2023 World Cup had a hefty prize pool of $10 million. Australia received a lion's share of the prize fund – $4 million for winning the final.

Runners-up India received $2m for their effort in the final, while the losing semi-finalists South Africa and New Zealand were awarded $800,000 each.

Also, the winners of each match in the group stage received $40,000, while the six teams that did not qualify for the semi-finals were also given $100,000.

Below is the breakdown of the total prize money.