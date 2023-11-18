India's Rohit Sharma and Australia's Pat Cummins pose with World Cup trophy - in pictures

Rival skippers Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins were all smiles as they staged a ceremonial photoshoot in the hours building up to Sunday's eagerly-anticipated Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

The two men looked relaxed as they posed with the World Cup trophy at the historic Adalaj Stepwell in the small town of Adalaj, close to Gandhinagar city in the Indian state of Gujarat.

A sold-out capacity crowd of around 130,000 is expected to turn up on Sunday and get behind the Indian team. The hosts are looking to capture a third World Cup title and second on home soil after their 2011 success.

But five-time champions Australia, the most successful team in the competition's history, are a side full of big-match players and will pose a huge threat to the much-fancied hosts.

India have been the undoubted form team of this World Cup, winning all 10 matches on their way to the final, while the Australians have emerged as their most worthy challengers. Cummins and his side pushed India close in the group stage and held their nerve against a dangerous South Africa side in the last four.

The Aussie skipper said ahead of the match: "You've just got to embrace every part of it, every part of a final – you know in the lead-up there's going to be noise and more people and interest and you just can't get overwhelmed.

"You got to be up for it, you got to love it and just know whatever happens it's fine but you just want to finish the day with no regrets."

To view a selection of images from the pre-match photoshoot, swipe or scroll through the gallery at the top of the page.