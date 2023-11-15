David Beckham meets India and New Zealand players at World Cup semi-final in Mumbai

Former England football star David Beckham was at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday as India and New Zealand faced off in the Cricket World Cup semi-final.

Beckham is a goodwill ambassador of Unicef, and was present at the ground with Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is also associated with the relief agency.

Beckham met with players from both teams before the toss.

India elected to bat first in the semi-final as they aim to maintain their unbeaten run at the 2023 World Cup. However, they will have their task cut out as New Zealand have had the better of them in ICC tournament knockout matches.

West Indies great Sir Viv Richards was also at the Wankhede Stadium, with other celebrities expected to attend the match on Wednesday.