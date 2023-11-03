UAE v Nepal live: Battle for T20 World Cup qualification

<p>For the second time in successive years, the UAE and Nepal face off in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/02/t20-world-cup-qualifier-uae-and-nepal-face-off-again-in-an-all-important-clash/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">winner-takes-all play-off </a>for the chance to appear at the T20 World Cup next year.</p><p>The familiar foes will clash at Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Friday morning in the semi-final of the Asia Qualifier.</p><p>The team that wins the contest will move into the final and will be guaranteed a spot in the T20 tournament in the US and Caribbean next June.</p><p><em>Paul Radley</em> is at the ground in Kathmandu and he will be providing all the updates from what is undoubtedly the biggest match for both teams this year.</p>