Shaheen Afridi becomes quickest pacer to 100 ODI wickets

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi reached a significant milestone on Tuesday as he claimed his 100th wicket in ODIs.

Bowling first in their World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the left-arm pacer did what he is best known for - strike in his first over.

Afridi trapped Tanzid Hasan lbw with one that nipped back in, claiming his 100th wicket in his 51st ODI.

He thus became the quickest fast bowler to the the milestone. Australian left-am pacer Mitchell Starc had previously held the record (52 matches).

Afridi also is the third quickest bowler overall to 100 ODI wickets. Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane holds the record for being the fastest to three figures - 42 matches. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is second on 44.

Left-arm quick Afridi had enjoyed a successful 2023 World Cup. He had already risen to second in the list of top-wicket takers during Bangladesh's innings in Kolkata, with 15 wickets in his seventh match of the tournament at an economy of under 5.5.

He had earlier picked a five-wicket haul in a high-scoring match against Australia and has an average of under 20 in this World Cup.

Pakistan need to win all their remaining matches, and require other results to go their way, if they are to stand any chance of making it to the semi-finals.