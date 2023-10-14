India v Pakistan ratings: Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah 10; Babar Azam 7, Shadab Khan 2

India completed a comprehensive seven-wicket win their World Cup clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad, with captain Rohit Sharma and the home team bowlers enjoying a memorable match.

India's bowlers turned the match on its head at the Narendra Modi Stadium, dismissing Pakistan for 191 after Babar Azam's team were well placed at 155-2 in the 30th over.

Then captain Rohit Sharma smashed 86 from just 63 balls with six sixes and as many fours as India completed the chase with seven wickets and almost 20 overs in hand.

After the match, captain Sharma lauded his bowlers for their skills and discipline.

"There is no doubt about it that the bowlers set up the game for us again today. It was a great effort," Sharma said.

"I don't think it was a 190-run pitch. At one stage we were looking at 270-280 but they came back and showed grit and that says a lot about the guys."

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur bemoaned the absence of Pakistan supporters in the stands, with more than 100,000 Indian supporters at the stadium. Pakistan fans have not been given visas for the tournament.

"It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest," the former Australia coach said.

"It seemed like a bilateral series, it seemed like a BCCI event.

"So yes, that does play a role, but I'm not going to use that as an excuse because for us it was about living the moment, it was about the next ball and it was about how we were going to combat the Indian players tonight."