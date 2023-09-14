Ben Stokes and other great England ODI knocks - in pictures

Ben Stokes set the record for the highest individual ODI score by an England batsman with a crushing 182 in England's big win against New Zealand at The Oval on Wednesday evening.

The England Test captain, recently restored to the one-day team, beat the previous best of 180 made by Jason Roy against Australia in Melbourne in 2018.

In what was his third match back with the ODI team, Stokes found some great form which bodes well for both his and England's chances at next month's World Cup in India.

Stokes, 32, arrived at the crease with his side in trouble at 13-2 but set about pulverising the Black Caps attack in a 124-ball innings that included nine sixes and 15 fours.

Along with Dawid Malan (96), Stokes helped put on 199 for the third wicket, which was a record ODI stand against New Zealand.

Stokes brought up his 100 in 76 balls, and reached 150 in style by heaving Glenn Phillips over the ropes for a maximum.

With plenty of overs in hand, the only disappointment will be that he did not go on to become the first England batsman to make an ODI double century.

He eventually fell for 182 when he took on one too many and miscued a full toss from Ben Lister and was caught in the deep by Will Young. England went on to wrap up victory by 181 runs and lead the series 2-1.

Eight players have made double hundreds in ODI matches, including India's Rohit Sharma who has done it three times. He holds the ODI world record with a score of 264 made against Sri Lanka in 2014.

