Mohammed Faraazuddin says UAE young guns excited to take on West Indies challenge

Mohammed Faraazuddin says UAE’s youngsters are excited by the chance to face the might of the West Indies.

The national team will play three one-day internationals in Sharjah against the side from the Caribbean, starting on Sunday.

The series will provide both sides with match practice ahead of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June.

Fifteen members of the 22-man squad have played age-group cricket for UAE in the past. A number of them are still eligible for the Under 19 side, including two 17-year-olds – Ethan D’Souza and Aayan Khan.

Having twice been named as a reserve in the past, Faraazuddin has been handed his first call-up to the senior squad.

“It is a mix of nerves and excitement,” Faraaz, 21, said of the prospect of playing against a side of West Indies’ pedigree.

“To face a team like West Indies is a big platform for me and all of the UAE team. It gives us a chance to show our talent and show we are no less than anybody else.

“In the past five years [UAE] have been giving chances to youngsters. It has not been the case of players coming in the team who are 35 or 36.

Teenager Aayan Khan batting for the UAE against Nepal at TU Cricket Stadium in Kirtipu, on November 14, 2022. Photo by: Subas Humagain

“Giving opportunities to young players is not something that has been seen before. People like me and other youngsters have been getting chances and that is a big change for UAE cricket.”

Faraazuddin’s selection is reward for a fine performance in the Emirates D50 in Ajman, where he was part of the winning Fujairah side.

“For the past three years I have had a contract with the UAE cricket team, and after so long the hard work is paying off,” he said.

“Now I have to make the most of it. In the D50 I was called to play for Fujairah. I scored 70 in the first game, took three wickets, was named player of the match and then things changed for me from that point in time.

“When I was taking two wickets here and there in the past it was not changing things for me. To enter the team, you have to break the door down, not knock on it.

“Scoring 200 runs and taking 10 wickets in the tournament was my way of doing that.”

The opening match of the three-ODI series starts at 4.30pm on Sunday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Admission is free.