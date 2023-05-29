IPL final: Weather forecast for Ahmedabad as Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings

The 2023 Indian Premier League final between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was moved to Monday's reserve day after heavy rain prevented any play in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The rain stopped briefly at around 9pm local time Sunday and ground staff even took the covers off from the pitch and the square but soon rain came down heavily again.

Persistent rain left plenty of big puddles on the outfield of the more than 100,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium before umpires finally called the final off for the day at 10.52pm after consulting ground staff and the match referee.

Weather forecast

The weather forecast for Ahmedabad on Monday looks more encouraging than Sunday.

According to www.accuweather.com, there is a chance of thunderstorms in parts in the early afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of rain. The forecast for the match, which kicks off at 7.30pm local time (6pm UAE) is partly cloudy with only a 3 per cent of precipitation and a temperature of 32 degrees.

Who is playing?

Chennai, led by veteran MS Dohni, will be playing a record 10th IPL final and looking for a record-equaling fifth title.

Gujarat, skippered by Hardik Pandya, thumped five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the knockout game to book a place in its second successive IPL final.

Who to watch out for

Gujarat batsman Shubman Gill has scored 851 runs from 16 games that includes three centuries in the last four matches including a match-winning 129 in Friday's win against Mumbai Indians in the final eliminator.

On Monday, Gill could become only the second batter in the history of the IPL to reach 900 runs in a season. Virat Kohli holds the record of most runs in an IPL season with 973 in 2016.

Gujarat seamer Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker in this edition of the IPL with 28 wickets.

Chennai will look to Devon Conway to add to his 625 runs, which places him joint-fourth on the top run scorers' list, while Tushar Deshpande and Ravindra Jadeja have taken 40 wickets between them.

Expand Autoplay Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot on his way to making 60 off 44 balls in Chennai Super Kings' 15-run Indian Premier League first qualifier victory against Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 23, 2023. AFP

Retirements

For Chennai, most of the talk ahead of the final focused on whether legendary former India captain Dhoni would retire after the match.

But he was beaten to the punch by teammate Ambati Rayudu, who took to social media handle to announce his retirement just hours before Sunday's match.