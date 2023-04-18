ACC Premier Cup explained: How can the UAE qualify for Asia Cup?

The UAE will be vying for the chance to play against the might of India and Pakistan when they play at the ACC Premier Cup in Nepal, starting this week.

UAE FIXTURES Wednesday 19 April – UAE v Kuwait

Friday 21 April – UAE v Hong Kong

Sunday 23 April – UAE v Singapore

Wednesday 26 April – UAE v Bahrain

Saturday 29 April – Semi-finals

Sunday 30 April – Third position match

Monday 1 May – Final

Muhammed Waseem’s side have travelled to Kathmandu in far better spirits than when they went there last month, having sealed progress to the final phase of World Cup qualifying in the time since.

What is the ACC Premier Cup?

The competition is the qualifying event for the 50-over Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan later this year.

The Asia Cup will be played in September, as a pre-cursor for Cricket World Cup, which is set to staged in India in October and November.

There are logistical issues for the main event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India have indicated they will not tour Pakistan for the competition. As such, India will likely play their matches at a neutral venue – potentially in the UAE.

The winners of the 10-team Premier Cup in Kathmandu will advance to the Asia Cup, where they will be pitched into a group with India and Pakistan.

Which teams are playing?

Group A – Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia

Group B – UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore, Bahrain

What is the format?

The top two sides from each group will advance to the semi-finals. The matches are 50 overs per side, but will not have full one-day international status unless UAE face Nepal.

Who are the favourites?

Nepal have home advantage as they seek to make it to the Asia Cup for the first time, and they are in red-hot form.

The hosts won 11 of their past 12 ODIs to seal their place at the global World Cup Qualifier, sealing it in extraordinary fashion with a win over UAE at Tribhuvan University.

They have named an unchanged squad from the final Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series against UAE and Papua New Guinea, in which they won all four matches – meaning star leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is involved.

Expand Autoplay UAE's Asif Khan hits out against Jersey in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier play-off at the Wanderers Ground in Windhoek on April 5. Khan scored 82 off 86 balls as the UAE won the match by 66 runs. All images: JW Prinsloo for The National

What about UAE?

The national team were in dire form last time they visited Kathmandu – but they are a side transformed since. They won four out of five matches as they advanced from the subsequent World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Namibia, and will have revived hopes of progress to the Asia Cup.

“The team has played fantastic cricket of late as a well-knit unit,” Waseem, the UAE captain, said.

“I have been very impressed by the commitment and passion of our players. I am confident that we will continue to play in the same manner in Nepal for what should be a real competitive tournament with a single qualifying spot available for the Asia Cup.”

They have made one changed to the squad which toured Namibia. Basil Hameed has returned, with young prospect Aryansh Sharma dropping out of the official line up – although he and Ali Naseer are travelling reserves.

Who are their opponents?

The UAE take strong form into the competition and are against unheralded opponents, but they should be very wary of what is ahead.

The national team have lost their most recent games to each of Kuwait, Bahrain and Hong Kong – who beat them to a place in last year’s Asia Cup – albeit in the T20 format.

UAE squad

Muhammad Waseem (captain), Aayan Khan, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Matiullah, Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan.