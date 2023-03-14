What time do PSL 2023 play-offs start and how can you watch it in UAE?

The Pakistan Super League has entered its final stretch with four teams still in the hunt for the 2023 crown.

The last phase of the round-robin stage was a run-fest of epic proportions as scores of 240 and more were chased down with relative ease in Rawalpindi, while a target of 263 was also almost achieved. Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw and Usman Khan blasted whirlwind centuries within a span of four days to catapult the PSL to the top of batsmen-friendly tournaments.

Read more Top emerging talent of PSL 2023 including Ihsanullah and Saim Ayub

However, the tournament has returned to Lahore for the final leg, with bowlers expected to dictate terms once again. Multan pacers Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah are the top-wicket takers of the tournament with 22 and 20 wickets, respectively.

They will be hoping to continue their good run as Multan get a chance to qualify directly to the final when they face title holders Lahore Qalandars in the first qualifier on Wednesday.

Multan's star Pakistan player Mohammad Rizwan is the top run scorer in the tournament with 483 runs from 10 innings, making his team the favourite to go all the way this week.

PSL 2023 remaining fixtures

Wednesday, March 15

Qualifier 1: Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (6pm UAE time)

Thursday, March 16

Eliminator: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore (6pm)

Friday, March 17

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Eliminator, Lahore (6pm)

Sunday, March 19

Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (6pm)

Expand Autoplay Multan Sultans fast bowler Ihsanullah celebrates the wicket of Lahore Qalandars' Kamran Ghulam during the PSL match at Multan Cricket Stadium on February 13, 2023. AFP

How to watch matches in the UAE

PSL 2023 matches can be seen live on Starzplay in the UAE. Match highlights are also available on PSL's official YouTube channel.

Prize money

The winning team will take home a grand prize of 120 million Pakistani rupees ($450,000). The runners-up will receive 48m rupees ($180,000).

What next?

It's back to international cricket for the top Pakistan players. Shadab Khan will lead Pakistan's new-look T20 team in the three-match series against Afghanistan after selectors rested five senior players, including all-format captain Babar Azam, as part of its workload management.

Fast-bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, along with Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman, will also miss this month's series in the UAE. All three games are scheduled to be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27.