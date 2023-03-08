Top emerging talent of PSL 2023 including Ihsanullah and Saim Ayub

Fans in Pakistan consider the Pakistan Super League to be among the top, if not the best, competitions in the world when it comes to pure talent.

Read more Highest paid cricketers of PSL 2023 including Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan

While the cream of international cricket might not be present in Pakistan for the ongoing PSL 2023, the abundance of local talent is more than making up for it.

As is the case every year, talented youngsters are putting their best foot forward to grab the attention of fans and national team management in what is now undoubtedly the premier format in the country.

And a couple players have already made a huge impression. Below, we take a look at four young emerging players who have impressed in PSL 2023.

Ihsanullah (fast bowler), Multan Sultans

The find of the tournament. The 20-year-old right-arm quick from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the fastest bowler in the competition and also delivered the quickest spell in the history of the tournament. With a top speed of 152 kph (94mph), Ihsanullah should expect to be fast-tracked into the Pakistan team soon.

It would be a remarkable turn of events for the young pacer who lost his home to floods over a year ago. At the time of publishing, he had picked up 18 wickets from eight games at about six runs an over.

Saim Ayub (batsman), Peshawar Zalmi

The left-handed batsman, 20, is a treat to watch. Has three fifties this PSL, with his latest one against Lahore Qalandars the most impressive. He smashed 68 from 36 balls, including a 'no-look' six against Haris Rauf and four consecutive boundaries off Sikandar Raza.

His 177 runs from seven games have come at a strike rate of 153, which means when he gets going, he goes big.

Abbas Afridi (fast bowler), Multan Sultans

Not as quick as Ihsanullah but effective nonetheless with his clever variations. The 21-year-old right-arm quick picked up 13 wickets from seven games and even though he has been expensive, Afridi showed he has a strong head on his shoulders.

In the match against Karachi Kings, Afridi had to defend 22 in the final over and he started disastrously, bowling a no-ball that was hit for a six. And despite being hit for another six one ball later, Afridi recovered in the final four balls to seal a three-run win.

Zaman Khan (fast bowler), Lahore Qalandars

Another quality quick from the Qalandars pace factory. The slingy pacer has great pace and good control, which more than makes up for his diminutive stature. Defended 15 in the final over in his first game against Multan to seal a one-run win.

A number of Pakistan quicks have a round-arm action like 21-year-old Zaman, who is arguably the quickest of them all.