More bad news for Australia as David Warner ruled out of India Test series

The bruised Australian team was further weakened on Tuesday after it was announced that out-of-form opening batsman David Warner will return home from India and miss the last two Tests due to an elbow fracture and concussion.

Warner was given a torrid time by India's new-ball bowlers Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami in the first two Tests. In Delhi, Warner was hit on the helmet shortly after being struck on the elbow on the opening day.

There, Matt Renshaw was named as his concussion replacement.

Warner, who scored just 26 runs as Australia lost the first two matches which saw India retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy for a fourth straight time, will miss the third and fourth Tests at Indore and Ahmedabad. However, it is is hoped he can return for the subsequent one-day series.

"David Warner has been ruled out of the Test tour of India and will return home," a Cricket Australia statement said.

"After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series."

It was further bad news for Australia who suffered their second injury blow in two days.

Earlier, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was sent home after failing to recover from an Achilles tendon injury.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has also flown home because of a family illness but is expected to return in time for the third Test in Indore, which starts on March 1.

All-rounder Cameron Green should be fit for Indore after recovering from a finger injury. Selectors will be hoping fast bowler Mitchell Starc is also available and fully recovered from his own finger injury.

India have a few issues of their own. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah continues to remain unfit as he recovers from a long-term back injury. He was ruled out of the entire Australia tour, including the ODI series following the Tests, and is now expected to feature directly in the IPL.

The form and continued selection of KL Rahul, however, is the biggest talking point in Indian cricket. He has a highest score of 23 in his last 10 innings. Coupled with his extended struggles in white-ball cricket, Rahul's place in the team is coming under more scrutiny. In form batsman Shubman Gill has been sitting on the bench, while heavy scorers in domestic cricket like Sarfaraz Khan and Mayank Agarwal have not even been selected. Many have taken to social media to criticise the team's decision, the most prominent being former pacer Venkatesh Prasad.

And while captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid have backed the batsman, Rahul is no longer the vice-captain of the Test team and there is a chance he might not play the third Test.