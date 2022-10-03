Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Indian team for T20 World Cup

India's T20 World Cup campaign suffered a body blow on Monday after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury.

India had already lost star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja – to a knee injury – for the tournament that starts in Australia on October 16. And now the absence of their best white-ball bowler has stunted an already weak bowling attack.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” the Indian board said in a statement.

“The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon,” the board added.

Bumrah, 28, had already been forced out of the ongoing T20 series against South Africa after he complained of back pain ahead of the opening match.

India begin their World Cup campaign against rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne. Going by recent record, Rohit Sharma's team will not be the favourites for the match.

India missed making the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE after a lacklustre campaign that included a 10-wicket thrashing by Pakistan.

Last month they were again beaten by Pakistan as well as by eventual winners Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

