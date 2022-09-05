Pakistan v India ratings: Nawaz 10, Rizwan 9; Kohli 9, Hooda 3

Pakistan and India played out another last-over thriller in the Asia Cup, with the men in green prevailing this time in Dubai on Sunday.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz set up a five-wicket win in the Super Four game. Chasing 182 for victory, Pakistan achieved their target with one ball to spare after Rizwan hit 71 and the left-handed Nawaz, who was promoted to number four, smashed 42 from 20 balls.

Rizwan was out after his second successive half-century in the 17th over but Khushdil Shah, with an unbeaten 14, and Asif Ali, who made 16 off eight balls, took Pakistan over the finish line in a tense final over bowled by Arshdeep Singh.

Reprieved after Arshdeep dropped an easy catch at short third man, Asif hit a six and two fours before falling with two balls left, leaving Iftikhar Ahmed to score the remaining two runs.

For India, the return to form of star batsman Virat Kohli was the biggest positive. After scoring 35 and 59 not out in the two group stage matches, Kohli led the way by scoring 60 on Sunday.

India lost by five wickets in the last over in Dubai, but Kohli seemed to have found his old form in his 44-ball innings that included four fours and one six.

Kohli said the recent break that he took from the game and the relaxed atmosphere in the dressing room helped him find his touch.

"Took time away and it's given me a relaxation that it's not be all and end all of life," said Kohli.

"I was able to find my excitement back and when I came here the environment in the team is amazing. I am loving playing at the moment all over again and feeling good in batting."

