Bradman, Tendulkar, De Villiers: the biggest run chases in Test history - in pictures

Pakistan fell 63 short of a world-record run chase in their drawn second Test with Australia on Wednesday, when captain Babar Azam produced one of the all-time great red-ball knocks.

Australia, on their first tour of Pakistan in 28 years, went into the final day needing eight wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-Test series. Pakistan, on the other hand, required 314 runs in 90 overs to pull off Test cricket's greatest chase.

Set a daunting target of 506 for victory, Pakistan proceeded to bat for nearly two days in Karachi, through 171.4 overs, with Babar lasting for 425 balls before falling four runs short of his maiden double century.

Babar and Abdullah Shafique (96) forged a marathon 228-run partnership for the third wicket and then Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 104 as Pakistan finished on 443-7, the sixth highest fourth-innings total of all time.

Nathan Lyon (4-112) turned the game on its head in the final session, dismissing Babar and Faheem Ashraf in successive deliveries but Rizwan's second Test hundred left Australia stranded three wickets away from victory.

