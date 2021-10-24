India v Pakistan: What time is the T20 World Cup match in Dubai?

India and Pakistan renew their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry on Sunday in a T20 World Cup blockbuster in Dubai that will be watched by hundreds of millions of fans across the globe.

Virat Kohli's India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Pakistan, however, go into the contest with 10 wins in a row in the UAE, their home from home for most of the last decade.

It will be the first time the two nations have clashed since the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Of the 12 World Cup losses for Pakistan, five have been at the T20 tournament.

India and 2009 champions Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the tournament along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

The top two in each of the two pools progress to the semi-finals.

What time is the India v Pakistan match?

Sunday's Super 12 match kicks off at 6pm at Dubai International Stadium.

How can I watch on TV in UAE?

The match will be broadcast live on CricLife Max channel on Etisalat’s eLife TV, Switch TV, and STARZPLAY app.

Can I get tickets for the match?

No. The tickets for the match in Dubai were sold out within hours of going on sale after the UAE government allowed a 70 per cent crowd for T20 World Cup matches in a relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Just how popular will this match be?

Whenever the South Asian heavyweights face off, it attracts a staggering number of eyeballs. The 2019 World Cup match in England - won by India by 89 runs via the DLS method - was the most watched ICC event ever with 273 million viewers watching on TV and another 50 million digital-only viewers. Today's match is expected to break those records.

India v Pakistan stats