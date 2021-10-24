India fans pray for T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan - in pictures

Indian cricket supporters were preparing for their blockbuster Twenty20 World Cup clash with Pakistan on Sunday with prayers and placards.

The arch rivals will lock horns in Dubai in one of the biggest games of the tournament with an expected television audience of up to one billion people.

Matches between the two nations are few and far between with India cutting bilateral ties with its neighbours since 2007.

"We should play each other more often. It is such a treat to see these two teams on the cricket field," Mohammad Ashraf, a Pakistan national working in the United Arab Emirates, said.

"Virat Kohli versus Hasan Ali, what a contest! Politicians should not spoil all this for their own gains. Let them play cricket. I pray for peace between the two nations."

Virat Kohli's India go into the contest with an unbeaten 5-0 record in the tournament.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said "records are meant to be broken" and the fans echo their captain's sentiments.

"We will win inshallah. See it's a new day," said Hasan Sheikh, a Peshawar-born who drives a taxi in Dubai.

"We have a good team with Babar as the captain and our bowling is great. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali will hurt India."