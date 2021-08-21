Afghanistan cricketers resume training in Kabul for Pakistan ODI series - in pictures

Afghanistan national team players attend a training session at the Kabul International Cricket Ground on Saturday, August 21, 2021, ahead of their one-day series against Pakistan that is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks. AFP

Afghanistan's national cricket team has managed to resume training ahead of their scheduled three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka early next month.

The series is due to start on September 3 in Hambantota and players have started preparing at the Kabul International Cricket ground.

"The atmosphere in the camp was very spirited," Hamid Shinwari, head of the Afghan cricket board, was quoted as saying by AFP.

"We will send the team to Sri Lanka once the flight operations are resumed and for that we are in contact with authorities."

The Afghanistan board also announced that their Twenty20 league will start from September 10 in Kabul.

ESPNcricinfo reported that the Afghanistan board is looking to get their players Pakistan visas before they can be moved out of the country.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s leading cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi called for peace in the country.

Rashid and Nabi are currently playing The Hundred tournament in the UK.